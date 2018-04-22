A’s lefty Sean Manaea tosses no-hitter against Red Sox

Sean Manaea might’ve been the only person at the Oakland Coliseum who didn’t realize he was still working on a no-hitter.

After a dropped popup in the fifth inning, the Athletics lefty figured it was over.

“I didn’t even think about it until I looked up in the seventh or eighth,” Manaea said, “and I was like, ‘Oh my God, why is there still a zero on there?'”

Because it was ruled an error. And his shot at history remained intact.

Manaea became the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter against Boston in almost exactly 25 years, with an overturned call on the bases preserving the gem Saturday night in Oakland’s 3-0 win over the sizzling Red Sox.

Manaea struck out 10, walked two and threw 108 pitches to finish off Oakland’s first no-no since Dallas Braden tossed a perfect game against Tampa Bay in 2010.

Manaea got Hanley Ramirez to ground out to complete the first no-hitter versus the Red Sox since Seattle’s Chris Bosio did it on April 22, 1993.

“I just telling myself, keep everything the same, and not let anything get too big for me,” Manaea said.

Boston looked as if it had a hit with two outs in the sixth at the Oakland Coliseum. Andrew Benintendi hit a grounder to the right side, tried to dodge a tag by first baseman Matt Olson and was called safe.

Benintendi ran onto the grass in foul territory to get around Olson. The umpires conferred and, without going to replay, ruled Benintendi was out for going wide of the baseline.

“Do I agree with it? No,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It is what it is.”

Said Benintendi: “It’s just a missed call.”

Crew chief Brian Gorman said the umps reached their decision “pretty fast.”

“If he goes more than 3 feet avoiding the tag, he’s declared out,” Gorman told a pool reporter. “He was more than 3 feet away.”

Sandy Leon reached in the Red Sox fifth when A’s shortstop Marcus Semien ranged into shallow center field and dropped a popup trying to make an over-the-shoulder catch. The play was scored as an error.

Manaea said he figured it was a hit. A few innings later, he noticed what everybody else already knew — no-hitter in progress.

“So after that, my adrenaline started pumping a little bit again, and I really wanted to finish this thing out,” he said.

Manaea (3-2) had been battered by Boston in three previous starts, going 1-2 with a 13.50 ERA.

But the 26-year-old cooled off a Red Sox team that had won eight in a row and 17 of 18. Boston began the game with a major league-best .293 batting average.

Manaea retired 14 straight batters after walking Mookie Betts leading off the game.

Rockies 5, Cubs 2

In Denver, Yu Darvish took his second loss of the season after giving up five runs in the fifth.

Darvish (0-2) allowed five runs, struck out four and walked four in 4⅔ innings at Coors Field.

He has failed to pitch past the fifth in three of his four starts this season, including last Saturday when he was pulled out after a four-run fifth in the Cubs’ 4-0 defeat to the Atlanta Braves.

A two-run RBI double from Willson Contreras in the top of the first gave the Cubs an early lead. Darvish retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced until the fifth inning, limiting the Rockies to just one hit and a walk.

After Darvish issued his third walk of the game with two outs in the fifth, the Rockies turned the contest around with a two-run ground-rule double and an RBI single. Darvish allowed a stolen base and a walk before giving up two more runs and being replaced by lefty Brian Duensing.

“I gave up many hits after the runner reached second base,” said Darvish. “I know I need to do what I haven’t done before to fix this situation. I have to move on.”

Brewers 6, Marlins 5

In Milwaukee, Jesus Aguilar homered on the 13th pitch leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Brewers rallied for their fifth consecutive win.

Aguilar, who entered the game as a late-inning replacement, hit his first home run of the season off Junichi Tazawa (0-1).

Braves 4, Mets 3

In Atlanta, Johan Camargo tripled home the tying run, then scored on Ender Inciarte’s bunt single as the Braves scored twice in the ninth inning off Mets closer Jeurys Familia.

Dodgers 4, Nationals 0

In Los Angeles, Joc Pederson, Kike Hernandez and Cody Bellinger all homered, and Ryu Hyun-jin pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to lead the Dodgers.

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2

In Phoenix, Zack Godley settled down after a shaky start to throw 5⅓ solid innings and singled home a run as Arizona beat San Diego.

Cardinals 4, Reds 3

In St. Louis, Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and rookie reliever Jordan Hicks got Scooter Gennett to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, lifting St. Louis over Cincinnati.

Phillies 6, Pirates 2

Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead three-run homer, Aaron Nola tossed seven impressive innings and the Phillies beat Pittsburgh.

Angels 4, Giants 3

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols drove a go-ahead, two-run home run into the seats in right-center for career hit No. 2,992, and Mike Trout and Jefry Marte also went deep as the Angels snapped an ugly four-game losing streak.

Los Angeles’ Shohei Ohtani did not play.

Astros 10, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Josh Reddick hit a grand slam and a solo homer, and Houston pounded the reeling White Sox.

Already struggling on the field — and especially on the mound — the White Sox were dealt another blow Saturday when they learned that reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage while collapsing in the dugout Friday night.

Indians 4, Orioles 0

In Baltimore, Mike Clevinger pitched a two-hitter in his first career complete game, and Cleveland hit three solo homers off Chris Tillman in a 4-0 victory.

Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1

In New York, Aaron Judge hit an early homer off respected Twitter rival Marcus Stroman, then scored on a disputed play during a seven-run burst in the sixth inning.

Rays 10, Twins 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, C.J. Cron hit a pair of two-run homers and Blake Snell won his third straight start for the Rays.

Tigers 12, Royals 4

In Detroit, Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in three runs, and the Tigers routed Kansas City.

Mariners 9, Rangers 7

In Arlington, Texas, Nelson Cruz homered for the 100th time at his former home, Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking shot and Seattle held on to beat the Rangers.