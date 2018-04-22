Kei Nishikori sets up showdown against Rafael Nadal in Monte Carlo final

Kei Nishikori believes he can find a way to beat Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s Monte Carlo Masters final, but admits the 10-time champion looks to be in formidable form.

World No. 1 Nadal cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday, while Nishikori came back from a set down to beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Only three players have ever beaten Nadal in Monte Carlo, where he has a 67-4 win-loss record.

“I’m sure there is a way to beat him. But, you know, to see him this week, it looks a little bit difficult,” Nishikori said.

“I hope I can find, you know, the way to beat him. Yeah, especially on clay he’s the king. So, yeah, I will discuss it with my coach tonight.”

Nishikori reached his first Masters final since Toronto in 2016 after struggling with a right wrist injury that forced him to miss the final four months of last season.

But the former world No. 4, now ranked 36th, did enough to wear down a tired Zverev who came through a late-night thriller with Richard Gasquet on his 21st birthday on Friday.

Third seed Zverev broke through in the seventh game and wrapped up the first set with relative ease.

Nishikori hit back early in the second to move 2-0 ahead, but Zverev refocused and drew level.

The Japanese reeled off four straight games to force a decider, though, as Zverev failed to secure a first straight-sets win of the week.

Both players saved two break points in their first service games of the third set, before solidifying their serves as the set became a battle of attrition.

Nishikori brought up a match point in the 10th game with a body shot at the net, and his German opponent scooped a backhand wide

Nishikori has yet to win a Masters title in three previous final appearances, including one against Nadal in Madrid four years ago when he led by a set and a break before retiring injured.

He won his last contest against Nadal in the 2016 Olympic bronze-medal match, but has never beaten the 10-time Monte Carlo champion on clay.

Nadal is bidding to become the first man to win 11 titles at the same tournament in the Open era, which would extend the record he reached with his 10th titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and at the French Open last year.

Despite this, Nadal insisted he isn’t an automatic favorite on clay, even after having won 34 consecutive sets on the surface.

“I really don’t care if I am favorite or I am not favorite,” said Nadal, who needs to win the title to remain ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the world rankings.

“I go on the court, I try my best. I want to win. Doesn’t matter if I am the favorite or I am not the favorite.”

The 31-year-old Nadal will be playing in his 12th final at the picturesque Monte Carlo Country Club and looking for an outright record 31st Masters title, while Nishikori is playing the tournament for only the second time in his career.

“Being (in) 12 finals already here is something difficult to imagine. To win 10 is difficult to imagine, too,” 16-time Grand Slam champion Nadal added.

“In our sport, there is not much time to stop and think about the things that have happened or not happened.

“When I retire, probably we will have the chance to think about it, how difficult all the things that I have done (were).”

Nishikori is expecting Nadal to try to make things difficult for him in the final.

“My wrist, on clay, it’s a little bit different than on hard courts. Little bit sore still,” said former world No. 4 Nishikori, who is now ranked 36th.

“Rafa has been hitting very, very heavy, especially his forehand. Backhand also. He’s been playing very solid this week.”