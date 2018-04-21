Buffaloes’ Yuki Nishi tosses eight scoreless innings, earns first win of season

Yuki Nishi threw eight scoreless innings, guiding the Orix Buffaloes to a 3-1victory over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Nishi (1-3) struck out six, while allowing a walk, a hit batsman and three singles.

Chris Marrero put the Buffaloes in front at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi with a leadoff homer in the second off Manabu Mima (0-3). With two outs, Koji Oshiro singled and scored on Kenya Wakatsuki’s double.

The Buffaloes tacked on a run in the fourth, when Torai Fushimi singled and exploited a two-out, base-running error. After Yuma Mune walked, Ryoichi Adachi singled. Mune rounded second too far and was caught in a rundown that allowed Fushimi to scamper home before the final out was recorded.

Nishi then put on a clinic, retiring the next 14 batters before surrendering a two-out single in the eighth. The Eagles got on the board when Toshiaki Imae took Orix closer Hirotoshi Masui deep for his 100th career home run.

“I finished last season with an injury, so it really has been a long time since I’ve won a game,” Nishi said. “I treated this game the way I do every game, to try and win it for the team. But today I was also thinking I wanted to win so we wouldn’t lose back-to-back games.”

Hawks 10, Fighters 0

At Sapporo Dome, Yuki Yanagita completed a cycle with an eighth-inning triple and Kenichi Nakata (2-0) threw eight innings as Fukuoka SoftBank pounded Hokkaido Nippon Ham.

Lions 9, Marines 3

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Shinsaburo Tawata (4-0) allowed Chiba Lotte a three-run fourth inning, but lasted six innings and PL-leading Seibu scored nine runs for the third straight game.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 3, Tigers 0

At Koshien Stadium, Kazuma Okamoto, Yoshiyuki Kamei and Seiji Kobayashi each hit fourth-inning RBI singles and Hirokazu Sawamura pitched out of the two-on, no-out sixth-inning jam he inherited from starter Kazuto Taguchi in Yomiuri’s second straight win over Hanshin.

Dragons 4, Carp 3

At Nagoya Dome, Steven Moya, who had four hits in his Japan debut on Friday, had two hits, including a tie-breaking, eighth-inning home run as Chunichi came from behind to beat Hiroshima for the second straight day.