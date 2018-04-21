Japan, Britain tied in Fed Cup clash
Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return to Britain's Heather Watson in their Fed Cup World Group II playoff match on Saturday in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture. | AFP-JIJI

/

Japan, Britain tied in Fed Cup clash

KYODO

MIKI, HYOGO PREF. – World No. 22 Naomi Osaka defeated Heather Watson in straight sets Saturday before Kurumi Nara lost her match, giving Japan a 1-1 tie with Britain in their Fed Cup World Group 2 playoff.

Osaka beat the 77th-ranked Watson 6-2, 6-3 in Japan’s opening rubber at Bourbon Beans Dome.

She took advantage of her powerful serves and made 11 aces against Watson’s two, and did not allow her opponent to convert a single break point before sealing the match in 1 hour, 17 minutes.

“I’m really glad, and just really relieved because I was able to win as this is my first Fed Cup here (in Japan),” Osaka said. “I just really wanted to win and make everyone happy.”

Later in the day, Nara, ranked 100th, lost 6-4, 6-2 to No. 23 Johanna Konta in the second singles rubber.

Japan needs to win three of the five matches against Britain to return to World Group 2 for the first time since 2014.

Osaka and Nara will play in Sunday’s reverse singles, while Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya face Anna Smith and Gabriella Taylor in the doubles.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Minnesota's Cal O'Reilly takes a shot as Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck defends in Game 5 on Friday.
Jets notch first series victory
Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal got right to the point. "It couldn't have gone any worse at the start for us, and it couldn't have gone any better for them," Staal said. "They got the ...
Image Not Available
Speed Skating Canada fires long-track coach Michael Crowe after probe into conduct
Speed Skating Canada has fired national long-track coach Michael Crowe, four months after former American speedskaters claimed he had sexual relationships with athletes while a U.S. coach. ...
Image Not Available
Former Ohio State coach Earl Bruce dies at 87
Earle Bruce embraced the difficult task of following his mentor, Woody Hayes, as Ohio State's head football coach. Bruce died in Columbus at the age of 87, according to a statement relea...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return to Britain's Heather Watson in their Fed Cup World Group II playoff match on Saturday in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,