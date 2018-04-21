Players are saddened that Wenger is stepping down

Arsene Wenger is leaving Arsenal after more than 21 years, ending a revolutionary reign that saw him introduce new methods to the Premier League and become the club’s most successful manager.

While the 68-year-old Frenchman was able to announce his own departure plans on Friday, the tenure of English soccer’s longest-serving manager will finish at the end of the season against a backdrop of mounting dissent as the London club’s competitiveness in the Premier League has waned.

Wenger gathered his players on Friday to tell them he was leaving.

“It’s been emotional and there will be time to digest it but it’s a sad feeling right now,” Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker said. “He’s the major figure for this club, more than 20 years, it’s been so impressive.”

Midfielder Jack Wilshere knows that better than most players after first entering the club academy some 17 years ago.

“I’m sad,” Wilshere stated. “I’m a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t give him the season he wanted, but we’ve still got a chance to win something so he can leave on a high.”