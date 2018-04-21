Jets notch first series victory
Minnesota's Cal O'Reilly takes a shot as Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck defends in Game 5 on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal got right to the point.

“It couldn’t have gone any worse at the start for us, and it couldn’t have gone any better for them,” Staal said. “They got the momentum and ran with it, especially early.”

Jacob Trouba, Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia scored in the first 11:59 to chase Minnesota goalie Devan Dubynk and the modern Winnipeg Jets beat the Wild 5-0 on Friday night to win a playoff series (4-1) for the first time in franchise history.

Winnipeg will face the winner of the Nashville-Colorado series in the second round.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his second shutout of the series, and Mark Scheifele added a goal in the third to help the Jets finish off the Wild in five games.

“I guess I did my job, right?” Hellebucyk said with a chuckle. “I didn’t let any in. . . . I thought the team was great in front of me. The guys’ details are fantastic. Any time you can get that many (goals) in the first period, that kind of sinks the other team, especially deep in a series like this. They definitely got this one early.”

Flyers 4, Penguins 2

In Pittsburgh, Sean Couturier’s long shot from the point got past Matt Murray with 1:17 left and Philadelphia beat the Penguins to force a sixth game in the first-round series.

Avalanche 2, Predators 1

In Nashville, Sven Andrighetto scored with 1:28 left to lift Colorado past the Predators, sending the first-round series back to Denver for Game 6.

