Former Ohio State coach Earl Bruce dies at 87

Earle Bruce embraced the difficult task of following his mentor, Woody Hayes, as Ohio State’s head football coach.

Bruce died in Columbus at the age of 87, according to a statement released by his daughters through Ohio State on Friday. He’d been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Bruce had a record of 81-26-1 as head coach at Ohio State from 1979-87. He took over under most unusual and challenging circumstances, hired after the revered Hayes was fired for punching Clemson player Charlie Bauman in the 1978 Gator Bowl.