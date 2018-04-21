/

Hurricanes coach Bill Peters announces resignation

AP

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – Bill Peters has not been able to lead the Carolina Hurricanes back to the NHL playoffs and after coming up short following his fourth season with the club, announced Friday that he is resigning.

“I feel like this is a good time to move on,” Peters said in a team-issued statement, “and I am looking forward to my next challenge.”

Peters went 137-138-53 in his lone NHL head coaching job.

The 53-year-old figures to be a candidate for other openings around the league — including a team in his home province, Alberta.

