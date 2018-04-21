Angels dealt fourth straight loss

Jeff Samardzija had just loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth inning of his season debut when San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy went out to the mound, mainly to give his big righty a rest.

“He wasn’t going anywhere, trust me,” Bochy said after the Giants used three home runs, including a towering, three-run shot by Andrew McCutchen in the six-run fifth inning, to beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 8-1 Friday night.

“I knew Shark, even if he was out of gas, he wouldn’t have said it. I just wanted to give him a breather,” Bochy said.

Justin Upton drove Samardzija’s next pitch to the warning track in left, where Williamson caught it. Samardzija flinched at first, thinking it was gone, and then smiled as he walked toward the dugout. Bochy smiled and clapped his hands.

Mac Williamson hit a two-run homer in his first big league game this season, and Nick Hundley also connected.

Ohtani, who went 2-for-4, had the Angels’ first hit off Samardzija, a single to center with two outs in the second. Ohtani had gone 0-for-4 with three strikeouts the night before as the Boston Red Sox completed a sweep. The designated hitter singled again in the ninth.

“I found a way to adjust my approach to each of the pitchers,” Ohtani said. “Even in the at-bats when I made out, I was working with a clear purpose.

“Even if it’s simply taking balls and hitting strikes, I’ll be fine.”

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Tyson Ross lost his bid to pitch the first no-hitter in Padres history when rookie center fielder Franchy Cordero appeared to misplay a ball with two outs in the eighth inning in a win over Arizona.

Mets 5, Braves 3 (12)

In Atlanta, Yoenis Cespedes, who struck out in his previous four at-bats, hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the 12th.

Astros 10, White Sox 0

In Chicago, Justin Verlander pitched six sparkling innings, Carlos Correa homered twice and Houston pounded the White Sox.

Nationals 5, Dodgers 2

In Los Angeles, Max Scherzer scattered four hits over six innings against Clayton Kershaw in the 13th all-time meeting of three-time Cy Young Award winners and Washington defeated the Dodgers.

Red Sox 7, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Mitch Moreland hit a grand slam, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run homer and Boston won its eighth in a row.

Tigers 3, Royals 2 (10, 1st)

Royals 3, Tigers 2 (2nd)

In Detroit, Tigers rookie first baseman Niko Goodrum dropped Jon Jay’s grounder and then made a wild throw, allowing the tiebreaking run to score in the ninth inning as Kansas City snapped a nine-game losing streak, rallying past the Tigers in the second game of a split doubleheader.

Detroit won the afternoon opener on a solo homer by JaCoby Jones in the 10th.

Orioles 3, Indians 1

In Baltimore, Dylan Bundy pitched six innings of five-hit ball and struck out nine to secure his elusive first win of the season, and the Orioles beat Cleveland to end a six-game losing streak.

Cardinals 4, Reds 2

In St. Louis, Michael Wacha kept up his strong pitching against Cincinnati, Yadier Molina hit two-run double in the first inning, and the Cardinals spoiled Jim Riggleman’s debut as Reds interim manager.

Blue Jays 8, Yankees 5

In New York, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made an impressive major league debut with two hits and three RBIs as Toronto beat the Yankees.

Phillies 2, Pirates 1

In Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera hit a go-ahead triple in the eighth inning to lift the Phillies over the Pirates.

Rays 8, Twins 7 (10)

In St. Petersburg, Florida, pinch runner Johnny Field scored the winning run from second base in the 10th as reliever Zach Duke missed first base after taking a flip from Joe Mauer on Denard Span’s two-out grounder.

Mariners 6, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Jean Segura hit a two-run double in a four-run ninth after Mitch Haniger’s tying homer in the eighth, lifting the Seattle over the hosts.

Brewers 8, Marlins 0

In Milwaukee, Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw hit back-to-back homers, helping the Brewers rout Miami.

Cubs 16, Rockies 5

In Denver, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber each had a homer and four RBIs for Chicago.