/

Amazon announces five-year deal for U.K., Irish rights to U.S. Open

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – The U.S. Open will become the first Grand Slam tournament to be broadcast solely online in the United Kingdom and Ireland after e-commerce giant Amazon signed a five-year deal for rights to the tournament on Thursday.

The deal with the United States Tennis Association begins at this year’s tournament from August 27 to Sept. 9 and follows on from a similar contract signed between Amazon and the ATP in August.

That agreement to also broadcast 37 ATP Tour events, including nine Masters tournaments, doesn’t kick in until 2019.

Matches will be available to watch live and on demand for members of Amazon Prime Video, its internet video service.

Tennis is Amazon Prime’s first major foray into live sports broadcasting in the UK and Ireland having so far balked at the price of domestic rights for Premier League football matches.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Longtime Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos dies on 80th birthday
Gil Santos, the New England Patriots' longtime radio voice, died Thursday on his 80th birthday and 57th wedding anniversary. Son Mark Santos confirmed the death to The Boston Globe. He s...
Lance Armstrong, seen here in 2005, has reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government in a whistle blower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the cyclist.
Lance Armstrong settles $100 million lawsuit with U.S. government
Lance Armstrong reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government in a whistle blower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the cyclist who was stripped o...
U.S. beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, seen in a file photo from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, is establishing a new beach volleyball circuit that will bring a sports and music festival to eight cities.
Olympic great Kerri Walsh Jennings announces new beach volleyball tour
Five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings has announced plans for her new beach volleyball circuit that will bring a sports and music festival to eight cities. The p1440 series will open i...

, , , ,