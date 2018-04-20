Red Sox, now 16-2, off to best start in team history

With a homer-happy lineup and a lights-out pitching staff, the Boston Red Sox have been mowing down their opposition since the day after Opening Day.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels were the latest contenders who could only applaud Boston’s formidable start.

Mookie Betts hit his second leadoff homer in three games, Andrew Benintendi homered and drove in three runs and the Red Sox completed a dominant sweep of the AL West leaders with an 8-2 victory Thursday night.

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also drove in runs during the seventh consecutive victory by the major league-leading Red Sox, who have won 16 of 17 since losing their opener. Boston outscored the Angels 27-3 over 27 innings in the series, batting .371 while pounding out 43 hits.

“We’re playing quality baseball,” said Alex Cora, the first manager since 1900 to win 16 of his first 18 games in his debut season with a club. “We’re pretty good right now. We’re pitching and we’re playing good defense, and we’re driving the ball. That’s a good team (in the Angels’ clubhouse).

“For them to score three runs against us, we’re on a good roll.”

It’s more than good: It’s historic.

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) pitched six innings of three-hit ball as Boston extended the best start in the 118-year-old franchise’s history. The Red Sox’s 11 homers off the Angels are the franchise’s most in a three-game series since 1977.

“We’re having fun, and usually when you do that, you play quite well,” Benintendi said.

Ohtani, meanwhile, finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the Angels’ designated hitter in his first action since taking his first career loss on the mound Tuesday. Although he’s still batting .324, the two-way rookie struggled while moving up to sixth in manager Mike Scioscia’s lineup.

Betts opened the series with a homer off Ohtani and went on to a three-homer game. Betts added another homer off Nick Tropeano (1-1) in the series finale, giving him six this season — the same number as Mike Trout.

Chris Young homered for Los Angeles, which started the season 13-3 before running into the Boston buzzsaw.

“We didn’t swing the bat to help (Tropeano) too much,” Scioscia said. “He had to make a lot of pitches with his back against the wall. Give those guys credit. They had a great series.”

Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3

In New York, Aaron Judge hit his fifth home run for a 4-2 lead in seventh and David Robertson pitched out of an eighth-inning jam.

CC Sabathia allowed two unearned runs over 4⅓ innings in his first start since straining his right hip on April 6. Chad Green (1-0) retired five straight batters, Dellin Betances pitched a perfect seventh and Robertson delivered a lead to Aroldis Chapman, who struck out the side on 12 pitches for his third save, twice topping 161 kph.

Aaron Sanchez (1-2) held New York to three runs and seven hits over six innings.

Giancarlo Stanton had an infield single to snap an 0-for-15 skid. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and is 4-for-38 with 20 strikeouts at Yankee Stadium this season.

Astros 9, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, Jose Altuve had a three-run double and Houston whipped the Marines after Evan Gattis hit into a bizarre 5-4-3 triple play in the fourth inning.

Morton (3-0) retired 15 straight during one stretch and didn’t allow a runner to reach second base.

Cubs 8, Cardinals 5

In Chicago, Jon Lester (2-0) was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start with the Cubs, while Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer.

Tigers 13, Orioles 8

In Detroit, Leonys Martin hit his first big league grand slam and Jeimer Candelario had four hits and three RBIs as the hosts completed a three-game sweep and extended Baltimore’s losing streak to six.

Phillies 7, Pirates 0

In Philadelphia, Jake Arrieta (2-0) struck out 10 and tossed one-hit ball over seven innings, Yacksel Rios allowed a hit in the eighth and Victor Arano finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth.

Braves 12, Mets 4

In Atlanta, Preston Tucker drove in a career-high five runs and Matt Wisler (1-0) allowed one run on two hits in seven innings after being called up from the minors.

Kurt Suzuki had three hits and drove in three runs, including a two-run homer in the first off Matt Harvey (0-2), who allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Brewers 12, Marlins 3

In Milwaukee, Lorenzo Cain homered, doubled twice and scored four times and pinch hitter Ryan Braun launched a three-run homer that gave him 1,000 RBIs.

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 1

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke (2-1) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, giving up a solo homer to Brandon Belt, as Arizona won its sixth straight series.

Reds fire manager Price

The Reds’ worst start since the Great Depression prompted a quick hook for Bryan Price.

Cincinnati fired its fifth-year manager on Thursday because of a 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season. The Reds hadn’t changed managers so early in a season since Tony Perez was fired after 44 games in 1993.

It’s the first time since 2002 that a manager has been fired in April, according to ESPN. Four managers were fired that April, including Phil Garner after an 0-6 start with the Tigers that matched the quickest hook in major league history.

Although the Reds have been patient with their coaching staff during the rebuild, their worst start since 1931 prompted the change.

“We felt we had to act now, we couldn’t afford to wait,” general manager Dick Williams said during a conference call.