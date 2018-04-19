Reds part ways with manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start

The Cincinnati Reds on Thursday fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season.

Price was in his fifth season leading the rebuilding team. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.

Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis.

Price was given the job of leading the Reds during a massive overhaul. They were 279-387 under Price, who got the job when Dusty Baker was fired after the 2013 season.

The Reds got off to their worst start since the Great Depression. Price was fired after back-to-back shutouts in Milwaukee.