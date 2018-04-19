/

Kenichi Ogawa stripped of IBF super featherweight title, suspended for doping

Kyodo

Kenichi Ogawa has been stripped of his IBF super featherweight title and suspended for six months for failing a doping test in December, his Teiken Gym said Thursday.

News of the positive test broke in January, more than a month after Ogawa won the then-vacant title and improved to 23-1 (17 knockouts) by beating American Tevin Farmer in a split decision on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

According to an ESPN report, Ogawa tested positive for two forms of androstanediol, a synthetic testosterone, in a urine test conducted Dec. 5, with the result not known until after the bout.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission invalidated the fight and determined a six-month ban for the 30-year-old Ogawa at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, it said.

Ogawa denies knowingly ingesting a banned substance. In his apology, he expressed his desire to continue boxing after serving out his suspension.

“As a professional athlete, I should have known better. If you can forgive me, I hope to get back into the ring,” he said.

A source close to the matter said at the time that medicine for Ogawa’s skin condition may have triggered the positive result, with the boxer having submitted the medication in question to the NSAC.

