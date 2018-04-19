Frontale, Reysol exit Asian Champions League

Kawasaki Frontale ended their Asian Champions League campaign without a win Wednesday night after drawing 2-2 with visiting Ulsan Hyundai, while Kashiwa Reysol also finished the tournament on a sour note with a 3-2 loss to Tianjin Quanjian.

Frontale, who were effectively eliminated from Group F following their 1-0 loss to Melbourne Victory on March 13, went ahead in the second minute on a Yuto Suzuki goal before Tatsuya Hasegawa doubled the lead with two minutes remaining in first-half regulation time.

Park Yong-woo scored for the Ulsan two minutes into the second half and Lee Yeong-jae struck the equalizer three minutes later.

Reysol, who were eliminated from Group E after losing their previous match to South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors, had only pride to play for in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, and trailed 2-0 after 30 minutes thanks to a brace from Zhao Xuri.

Kei Koizumi pegged a goal back for the visitors five minutes before the break, but Yang Xu added a third for the Chinese Super League side in the 64th minute. Yusuke Segawa scored five minutes later for the visitors, who pressed for an equalizer to no avail.