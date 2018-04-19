Frontale, Reysol exit Asian Champions League
Kawasaki Frontale's Tatsuya Hasegawa (right) vies for the ball with an Ulsan Hyundai player during an Asian Champions League match in Kawasaki on Wednesday. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. | KYODO

Frontale, Reysol exit Asian Champions League

KAWASAKI – Kawasaki Frontale ended their Asian Champions League campaign without a win Wednesday night after drawing 2-2 with visiting Ulsan Hyundai, while Kashiwa Reysol also finished the tournament on a sour note with a 3-2 loss to Tianjin Quanjian.

Frontale, who were effectively eliminated from Group F following their 1-0 loss to Melbourne Victory on March 13, went ahead in the second minute on a Yuto Suzuki goal before Tatsuya Hasegawa doubled the lead with two minutes remaining in first-half regulation time.

Park Yong-woo scored for the Ulsan two minutes into the second half and Lee Yeong-jae struck the equalizer three minutes later.

Reysol, who were eliminated from Group E after losing their previous match to South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors, had only pride to play for in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, and trailed 2-0 after 30 minutes thanks to a brace from Zhao Xuri.

Kei Koizumi pegged a goal back for the visitors five minutes before the break, but Yang Xu added a third for the Chinese Super League side in the 64th minute. Yusuke Segawa scored five minutes later for the visitors, who pressed for an equalizer to no avail.

