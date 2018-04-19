Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda earns victory with 10-strikeout performance

Max Muncy homered for the first time since 2016, Corey Seager had four hits and three RBIs and Kenta Maeda struck out 10 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 13-4 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

The Dodgers extended their season-high winning streak to four.

The Padres struck out 13 times. On Tuesday night, they struck out 20 times in a 7-3, 12-inning loss, tying the club record set in a 15-inning game in 2001.

The Dodgers outscored the Padres 30-10 in the series.

Muncy, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, hit a two-run homer to left to cap a five-run outburst with no outs in the third inning against Luis Perdomo that gave the Dodgers a 9-2 lead. Chase Utley was aboard on a two-run double that followed Joc Pederson’s RBI single.

Muncy’s last homer came with Oakland in 2016, when he hit two. He spent all of 2017 in Triple-A.

Maeda (2-1) allowed four runs and eight hits over 5⅔ innings, his longest outing of the season. He matched the 10 strikeouts he had in his first start, a win against San Francisco on March 31. He walked two.

Maeda walked Austin Hedges with the bases loaded in the second, then allowed Perdomo’s sacrifice fly. He allowed Carlos Asuaje’s two-run double in the third.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the first, including two on third baseman Christian Villanueva’s throwing error on Matt Kemp’s infield single and Cody Bellinger’s RBI single. Seager hit an RBI single in the second.

Twins 2, Indians 1 (16)

In San Juan, Puerto Rico, Eddie Rosario scored the winning run in his homeland in the 16th inning, coming around on Ryan LaMarre’s single to lift Minnesota over Cleveland for a split of their two-game series.

Rosario led off the 16th with a single and went to third when Logan Morrison’s grounder — which could have been a double-play ball — got past second baseman Jason Kipnis.

Eduardo Escobar was intentionally walked to load the bases with none out, and LaMarre finally ended the 5-hour, 13-minute marathon with a sharp liner to center.

Mets 11, Nationals 5

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes launched a grand slam during New York’s nine-run outburst in the eighth inning, helping the Mets avoid a three-game sweep.

Todd Frazier tied it a4-4 with a two-run single and pinch hitter Juan Lagares put New York ahead for the first time with a two-run double off Ryan Madson (0-2).

Ryan Zimmerman homered twice and drove in four runs for the Nationals.

Athletics 12, White Sox 11 (14)

In Oakland, Matt Olson singled in Marcus Semien with two outs in the 14th inning, lifting the Athletics to a wild victory over Chicago.

Oakland trailed 6-1, 9-4 and 10-8, then gave up a tying run in the ninth before scoring the winning run off James Shields (1-1) five innings later.

The teams combined for 33 hits and 18 walks —12 by White Sox pitchers — in a game that lasted 5 hours and 48 minutes.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3 (10)

In Phoenix, Brandon Belt’s 100th career homer was one timely shot for San Francisco, a two run drive with two outs in the 10th that lifted the Giants over the hosts.

Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked one scoreless inning, allowing one hit. He also struck out one.

Tigers 6, Orioles 5

In Detroit, Dixon Machado led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run, capping a wild final two innings and lifting the Tigers over Baltimore.

Miguel Cabrera went deep on his 35th birthday, and Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks also homered for Detroit.

Red Sox 9, Angels 0

In Anaheim, Rafael Devers hit his first career grand slam, Rick Porcello threw six scoreless innings and Boston extended its best start in franchise history.

Mitch Moreland had four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the ninth, and J.D Martinez hit a solo shot in the seventh to help the Red Sox (15-2) to their sixth consecutive win. Astros 7, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and Houston broke it open with six runs in the seventh.

Cole (2-0) struck out five, ending a string of double-digit strikeout games at three. He was charged with an unearned run and five hits.

The Astros sent 11 batters to the plate in their biggest-scoring inning of the season off Mike Leake (2-1) and relievers Nick Vincent and James Pazos.

Brewers 2, Reds 0

In Milwaukee, Brewers center fielder Christian Yelich returned from the disabled list and made a snazzy sliding catch on a fly ball that deflected off the glove of left fielder Hernan Perez.

Blue Jays 15, Royals 5

In Toronto, Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run homer, and the Blue Jays routed Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

Braves 7, Phillies 3

In Atlanta, Ryan Flaherty homered and drove in four runs, Brandon McCarthy outpitched Vince Velasquez and the Braves beat Philadelphia.

Rays 4, Rangers 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jake Faria won for the first time since last July 25, allowing one run over six innings to lead Tampa Bay over Cole Hamels and Texas.

Pirates 10, Rockies 2

In Pittsburgh, Sean Rodriguez hit a two-run homer that backed Chad Kuhl and helped the Pirates avoid a three-game sweep.

Josh Bell drove in three runs and David Freese added a two-run double as Pittsburgh improved to 8-0 in day games. Adam Frazier had three of the Pirates’ 13 hits and backup catcher Elias Diaz added two hits.

Cardinals at Cubs — ppd.