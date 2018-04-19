Despite blister, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani expected to make next start
Los Angeles Angels hurler Shohei Ohtani (right), greeting teammate Mike Trout in the dugout on Tuesday in Anaheim, California, isn't expected to miss a start despite a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. | AP

/

Despite blister, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani expected to make next start

AP

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his next start for the Los Angeles Angels after the he was limited to two innings in his third career start Tuesday because of a blister on the middle finger of his right hand.

Ohtani gave up three earned runs and four hits in a 10-1 loss to Boston, suffering his first loss after winning his first two major league starts.

“We’ll monitor all the way through this week and just see where he is,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday. “It’s something he has had before and he’s managed and he’s not very concerned with it, but we will definitely, obviously, pay a lot of attention to it this week.

Scioscia said the blister would not keep Ohtani from being available to hit against the Red Sox on Thursday, but his possible inclusion as the designated hitter would depend entirely on lineup considerations. Ohtani is batting .367 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in eight games.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
Veteran slugger Jose Bautista agrees to minor league deal with Braves
Six-time All-Star Jose Bautista and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract Under the deal announced Wednesday, Bautista would receive a $1 million, one-year deal i...
Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda pitches against San Diego in the first inning on Wednesday night.
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda earns victory with 10-strikeout performance
Max Muncy homered for the first time since 2016, Corey Seager had four hits and three RBIs and Kenta Maeda struck out 10 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 13-4 Wednesday...
Carp pitcher Yuta Nakamura (right) celebrates with first base coach Jun Hirose after hitting an RBI single against the Swallows during the third inning on Wednesday in Hiroshima.
Yuta Nakamura leads Carp to victory over Swallows
Yuta Nakamura won his season debut, allowing one run over seven innings and also driving in a run to lead the Hiroshima Carp to a 3-2 victory over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Wednesday.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Los Angeles Angels hurler Shohei Ohtani (right), greeting teammate Mike Trout in the dugout on Tuesday in Anaheim, California, isn't expected to miss a start despite a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. | AP

,