Sharks edge Ducks to complete sweep

The San Jose Sharks won the first three games of their first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks thanks to having more speed, better depth, and discipline.

They completed the sweep thanks largely to Martin Jones.

Jones frustrated the Ducks with stellar plays over the final two periods and Tomas Hertl answered Anaheim’s only goal midway through the third with a game-winner just over a minute later, sending the Sharks into the second round with a 2-1 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

“It’s tough to play an elimination game when you got an opportunity to sweep a really good team like that,” San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. “You rarely see sweeps. That’s because there’s so much parity and the other teams are so evenly matched. This is a tough game to play. I thought we had some good moments and some moments we didn’t handle well, but we found a way, and that’s been the story all year.”

Hertl scored just 1:16 after the Ducks’ Andrew Cogliano finally got a puck past Jones when he deflected a point shot from Marc-Edouard Vlasic past John Gibson. San Jose then held on to advance to the second round against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Fourth-line winger Marcus Sorensen had a goal for the third straight game to open the scoring for the Sharks and Jones did most of the rest of the work with 30 saves. He robbed Corey Perry several times and got help from a replay review that negated an apparent tying goal early in the third.

“When you play a team up against the wall like that you know they’re going to come with a push,” Jones said.

Penguins 5, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Sidney Crosby scored his fifth goal of the series and became Pittsburgh’s career postseason points leader in a win over the Flyers.

The Penguins lead the first-round playoff series 3-1 as its shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 5.

Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang each scored to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead in the second.

Lightning 3, Devils 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, set up another and knocked the hosts’ top defenseman out of the game with a big hit, and Tampa Bay moved within a game of making the Devils’ first trip to the playoffs in six years a short one.

J.T. Miller also scored and had two assists, and Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped three breakaways in making 27 saves as the Lightning bounced back from a loss in Game 3 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Predators 3, Avalanche 2

In Denver, Filip Forsberg scored another creative goal, Pekka Rinne rebounded from a rocky performance with 31 saves, and Nashville withstood a furious rally by Colorado to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.