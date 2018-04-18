Blister curtails Shohei Ohtani’s start against Red Sox

Shohei Ohtani developed a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand nine days ago during his second start for the Los Angeles Angels.

The rookie right-hander thought it had healed enough for him to pitch effectively when he took the mound again Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd eager to see Ohtani’s next incredible feat.

Instead, the blister and the powerful Boston Red Sox were far too much to overcome.

Mookie Betts led off with the first of his three homers, and the Red Sox chased Ohtani after just two innings in a 10-1 victory over the Angels.

Ohtani (2-1) yielded four hits and three runs on 66 pitches before exiting with a blister on his pitching hand. The two-way Japanese sensation couldn’t throw his breaking pitches for strikes, and the Red Sox jumped on him, starting with Betts’ full-count homer on a low, 97-mph (156-kph) fastball.

“The stuff is there,” Betts said of Ohtani. “He’s got it all. But our team, we had a good approach tonight. He wasn’t able to land that splitter for strikes, and we did a good job laying off it and backing him into a corner where he probably had to throw a couple of pitches he didn’t want to throw.”

Ohtani has had intermittent issues with blisters during the past few months, and he had a bandage on one of his fingers last week.

“I felt like it would be fine today, (but) in the high intensity of a game, it didn’t hold up too well,” Ohtani said through a translator. “But I’m not going to be at the top of my game every start. When I don’t have my best stuff, I still have to fight through the game.”

Ohtani’s fastball still hit 99 mph (159 kph) during his first career night start in MLB, but the evening began poorly when Betts cracked his 12th career leadoff homer.

Ohtani allowed another single and threw a wild pitch in the first inning. Betts drew the only walk issued by Ohtani during the second inning despite mostly dismal control. Boston scored two more runs on Holt’s RBI single and Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly.

“That wasn’t the same split as his last outing,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Brock Holt and Betts each homered in the third inning after Ohtani departed, and Rafael Devers homered in the fourth. Betts hit his third solo shot in the seventh inning, matching his career best while Boston’s formidable lineup pounded out 15 hits in its fifth consecutive victory.

“You’ve got to ride the wave,” Cora said. “We’re playing good baseball, but they don’t even know how many games they’re winning. They just prepare and execute.”

David Price (2-1) yielded three hits and four walks over five comfortable innings as the Red Sox improved to 14-2, extending the AL’s best start since 1987.

The Angels (13-4) are still off to the best start in franchise history, but their seven-game winning streak ended in front of their second-biggest home crowd of the 21st century. The Big A was packed with 44,822 fans eager to see Ohtani, whose impressive opening month has drawn unprecedented early season attention to the Orange County club.

Marlins 9, Yankees 1

In New York, Masahiro Tanaka gave up seven runs in five innings and suffered his second loss of the season.

After winning two of his first three starts this season, Tanaka (2-2) allowed the Marlins to score three runs in the opening inning at Yankee Stadium after getting himself in a no-out, bases-loaded jam.

The visitors made it 4-0 on a Derek Dietrich RBI single in the second, and though Tanaka managed to hold them scoreless in the third and fourth innings, he surrendered a three-run homer to Marlins catcher J. T. Realmuto with two outs in the fifth.

“I should have persevered even when I had runners on base but I couldn’t and that was the biggest reason for the loss. None of my pitches were good,” said Tanaka.

Tanaka, who was booed off the mound, has given up at least one homer in each of his four starts.

Indians 6, Twins 1

In San Juan, Francisco Lindor homered in his native Puerto Rico, Corey Kluber allowed one run in 6⅔ innings and Cleveland won the first regular-season game on the island commonwealth since 2010.

Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez each had three hits for Cleveland before a sold-out crowd of 19,516 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. Brantley and Ramirez hit consecutive homers in the sixth, and Yonder Alonso added a solo homer in the eighth.

Blue Jays 11, Royals 3 (1st)

Blue Jays 5, Royals 4 (10) (2nd)

In Toronto, Luke Maile singled down the right-field line off Brian Flynn (0-1) with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to complete a doubleheader sweep. Toronto has swept all three doubleheaders at its retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 1989. Kansas City has a seven-game losing streak.

In the first game, Yangervis Solarte homered off Erik Skoglund (0-2) in the first inning and drove in four runs, and Randal Grichuk went deep for the second time this season. Jaime Garcia (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings.

Tigers 4, Orioles 2

In Detroit, Victor Martinez homered for the first time since Aug. 18, a two-run drive in the second off Andrew Cashner (1-2), and the Tigers stopped a five-game losing streak. Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking triple in the fifth.

Francisco Liriano (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Shane Greene pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Rangers 7, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Matt Moore (1-3) allowed an unearned run and five hits over seven innings and struck out six in his first start against his former team.

Moore (1-3) went 39-28 with Tampa Bay before being dealt to San Francisco in 2016 and was acquired by Texas in December. Daniel Robertson scored on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s throwing error in the third.

Astros 4, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Lance McCullers Jr. matched his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings of one-hit ball and Brian McCann hit a tiebreaking two-run home run off reliever Dan Altavilla (1-2).

Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-3 for Seattle.

Athletics 10, White Sox 2

In Oakland, Jed Lowrie marked his 34th birthday with a go-ahead home run off Miguel Gonzalez (0-3) in a five-run first inning and Trevor Cahill (1-0) pitched seven scoreless innings in his season debut.

The A’s celebrated the 50th anniversary of their first game at the Coliseum by making admission and parking free. The crowd of 46,028 was a big spike from the 7,479 announced attendance Monday.

Diamondbacks 1, Giants 0

In Phoenix, Patrick Corbin lost his no-hit bid on a checked-swing infield single with two outs in the eighth inning but finished a one-hitter for the Diamondbacks.

Corbin (3-0) walked one but otherwise was cruising toward what would have been the franchise’s third no-hitter. Brandon Belt ended it with a softly hit ball to the left side of Arizona’s shifted infield, beating shortstop Nick Ahmed’s throw by a step to send a groan across Chase Field.

Cardinals 5, Cubs 3

In Chicago, Adam Wainwright (1-2) outpitched Tyler Chatwood in frigid conditions at Wrigley Field, where the gametime temperature was 35 degrees (1.6 Celsius) and a 10 mph (16 kph) wind made it feel like 29 (minus 1.6).

Wainwright allowed an unearned run and four hits as St. Louis won its fifth straight, and he improved to 11-2 in 24 games at Wrigley. Matt Carpenter had two hits and three RBIs.

Rockies 2, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Chad Bettis (3-0) allowed five hits in 7⅓ innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter on a snowy night.The announced attendance was 8,869, but there appeared to be fewer than 2,000 fans at PNC Park.

Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his NL-leading eighth save and Colorado improved to 5-1 on a seven-game trip that started in Washington.

Nationals 5, Mets 2

In New York, Gio Gonzalez (2-1) allowed two runs in 5⅓ innings and improved to 11-1 at Citi Field.

A day after Washington topped the Mets with an eighth-inning rally that overturned a five-run deficit, Bryce Harper put the Nationals ahead early with a sacrifice fly. New York, which had matched the franchise’s best-ever start at 12-3, lost back-to-back games for the first time under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Brewers 2, Reds 0

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Sal Romano (0-2).

Dan Jennings (2-0) got one out in the relief of starter Junior Guerra. Josh Hader pitched two innings for his second save, completing a four-pitcher three-hitter.

Phillies 5, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking, two-out, two-run double off Jose Ramirez (0-2) in the 10th and Maikel Franco added another two-run double.

Hector Neris (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth before 17,913, the second-smallest crowd at 2-year-old SunTrust Park, ahead of only Monday’s 17,812.

Dodgers 7, Padres 3 (12)

In San Diego, Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead, two-run double with one out in the 12th inning and Los Angeles overcame Kenley Jansen’s blown save to beat the Padres for its season-high third straight win.

Grandal, who hit a grand slam in a 10-3 victory Monday night, doubled into the left-field corner off Tyler Webb (0-1), who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A El Paso. Corey Seager was aboard on a leadoff single and Enrique Hernandez on a walk. Kyle Farmer added a two-run double off Kazuhisa Makita with two outs.