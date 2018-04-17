European leagues oppose World Cup expansion plan

AP

GENEVA – Top European leagues are set to oppose FIFA plans for adding more teams and playing days at the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to study a 48-team tournament plan that would add 16 teams, 16 extra games and at least four days to the scheduled 28-day event kicking off in November 2022 in Qatar.

That schedule would likely take another round of weekend fixtures from the English Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and others that already must shut down in mid-season.

“We are not prepared to make any changes on the calendar for expanding the 2022 World Cup.” Lars-Christer Olsson, CEO of the 32-member European Leagues group, said on Monday.

“We have already been flexible to allow the World Cup to be played in the (Qatari) winter and have agreed the dates,” Olsson said, adding “we are not prepared for the duration of the World Cup to be any longer.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

West Ham manager David Moyes celebrates after Andy Carroll scored during Monday's match against Stoke in the 90th minute in London. The Premier League clubs played to a 1-1 draw.
Andy Carroll equalizes late as West Ham earns 1-1 draw with Stoke
Andy Carroll scored a 90th-minute equalizer for West Ham to draw with relegation-threatened Stoke 1-1 in the English Premier League and come to teammate Joe Hart's rescue after the goalkeeper's ...
Manchester City fan Bobby English celebrates as fans gather outside the club's stadium after City clinched the Premier League title on Sunday.
Manchester City clinches Premier League title after West Brom stuns United
They won it in the last remaining seconds in 2012, and in the final match in 2014. At last, Manchester City's players can enjoy a serene Premier League title triumph. And they can thank f...
Vissel Kobe's Hirotaka Mita (right) holds off Yokohama F. Marinos' Takahiro Ogihara during their J. League game on Sunday.
Vissel come from behind to beat Marinos
Vissel Kobe scored twice against the run of play Sunday to snatch a 2-1 comeback victory against Yokohama F. Marinos in the J. League. Second-half substitute Kazuma Watanabe netted the w...

, , ,