76ers legend Hal Greer, a Hall of Fame guard and 10-time All-Star, dies at 81
Sixers star Hal Greer, seen in a January 1971 file photo accepting a a ball from team owner Irv Kosloff after reaching 20,001 career points, died on Saturday night. Greer was 81. | AP

/

76ers legend Hal Greer, a Hall of Fame guard and 10-time All-Star, dies at 81

AP

PHILADELPHIA – Hal Greer, a Hall of Fame guard and the Philadelphia 76ers’ career leading scorer, has died.

The Sixers said Greer died Saturday night in Arizona after a brief illness. He was 81.

Greer spent 15 seasons with the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers and finished his career with a record 21,586 points. He’s also the 76ers’ career leader in field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played.

Greer was the first player to have his number retired (15) by the 76ers in 1976. Greer also became the first player to be honored with a sculpture on 76ers Legends Walk at the team training complex in 2017.

Greer made 10 straight All-Star games and earned All-Star Game MVP honors in 1968. He was also the second-leading scorer on Philadelphia’s NBA championship team of 1966-67 and would earn a spot on the NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1996.

He played at Marshall and was the 13th overall pick by the Nationals in the 1958 draft.

The Sixers will honor Greer before their playoff game against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The Sixers said Greer was survived by his wife Mayme, a son and two daughters.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
Former WNBA star Tina Thompson named Viriginia women's basketball coach
The University of Virginia hired former WNBA star Tina Thompson on Monday to coach its women's basketball team. The 43-year-old Thompson has never been a head coach before, but she bring...
Miami's Goran Dragic drives on Philadelphia's JJ Redick in the first half of Game 2 on Monday.
Dwyane Wade turns back clock as Heat surprise 76ers
Dwyane Wade snuffed out one 76ers' rally by popping a 5-meter fadeaway with the shot clock ticking down. Wade made a halfhearted attempt at reaching his hand out toward a fallen defender before ...
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (left) is guarded by Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday in Cleveland.
Pacers stun LeBron, Cavaliers in Game 1
LeBron James figured he had experienced everything in 12 postseasons. Turns out, there was something new. Victor Oladipo scored 32 points and Indiana outplayed Cleveland from the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sixers star Hal Greer, seen in a January 1971 file photo accepting a a ball from team owner Irv Kosloff after reaching 20,001 career points, died on Saturday night. Greer was 81. | AP AP

, ,