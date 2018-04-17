Canadian skating icon Patrick Chan hangs up skates
Patrick Chan, seen performing his free skate at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, announced his retirement on Monday. | REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

TORONTO – Canada’s greatest figure skater Patrick Chan announced his retirement on Monday with the 27-year-old hailed as “a champion on and off the ice.”

Chan hangs up his skates two months after winning team gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics to add to his double silver at Sochi in 2014.

He claimed the first of a record 10 national titles in 2008 and was crowned world champion on three occasions.

“I have fulfilled my dreams and aspirations in competitive skating and it is now time to move on to new challenges and opportunities,” Chan, who earned 15 medals on the Grand Prix circuit, including two Grand Prix Final titles, told Skate Canada.

“I hope to have inspired many young skaters that with hard work, perseverance and dedication anything is possible.”

Skate Canada CEO commented: “His beautiful lyrical skating matched with his outgoing and positive personality has made him a champion on and off the ice.”

He was described as “one of the best in the world” by Mike Slipchuk, Skate Canada’s high performance director.

“Patrick’s impact on the sport has been instrumental to the continued success of figure skating in Canada,” Slipchuk added.

