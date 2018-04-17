Bryce Harper shatters bat, powers Nationals past Mets

The shear power of Bryce Harper was startling. The late comeback by the Washington Nationals? Yep, that was shocking, too.

Harper hit an eye-popping, broken-bat homer early, then grounded a key single during a six-run surge in the eighth inning that sent the Nationals past the New York Mets 8-6 Monday.

“Barreled it pretty good,” Harper said. “It just broke and kept going.”

The Nationals rallied against five pitchers in their big burst, winning for just the fourth time in 13 games. The Mets had been off to the best start in franchise history behind the top bullpen in the majors before collapsing.

Trailing 6-1, Washington combined five hits, three walks and a hit batter to go ahead.

Harper’s two-run single off Jerry Blevins made it 6-3. Wilmer Difo tied it with a two-out, two-run single off Jeurys Familia, and Michael A. Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk from the New York closer for a 7-6 lead. Howie Kendrick added a solo shot in the ninth.

Harper hit his major league-high eighth home run, and his 85-cm, 0.89-kg Marucci bat paid the price. It cracked into two pieces, but the ball still flew an estimated 123.7 meters to right-center field.

Yankees 12, Marlins 1

In New York, Didi Gregorius homered twice for the second time this season, Gary Sanchez had three hits and three RBIs, and the Yankees routed Miami.

Aaron Judge became the fastest major leaguer to hit 60 career homers, and Gregorius finished with three RBIs. New York scored in each of the first five innings and built an 11-0 lead for Luis Severino (3-1), who allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and struck out eight.

Athletics 8, White Sox 1

In Oakland, Daniel Mengden carried a shutout into the ninth inning in his best start of the season and the Athletics routed Chicago.

Mariners 2, Astros 1

In Seattle, James Paxton shook off a leadoff home run from Houston’s George Springer to deliver six strong innings as the Mariners edged the Astros.

Dodgers 10, Padres 3

In San Diego, Yasmani Grandal hit a grand slam, Matt Kemp belted a three-run homer and Ryu Hyun-jin struck out nine in six strong innings for Los Angeles.

Rays 8, Rangers 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Mallex Smith had four hits and Blake Snell struck out nine to help Tampa Bay end a four-game slide.

Rockies 6, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, Trevor Story drilled a three-run homer, German Marquez pitched six effective innings and Colorado kept its road surge going.

Braves 2, Phillies 1

In Atlanta, Julio Teheran outpitched Aaron Nola and the Braves snapped Philadelphia’s six-game winning streak.

Reds 10, Brewers 4

In Milwaukee, Billy Hamilton drove in three runs to help Cincinnati end an eight-game losing streak.

Orioles at Red Sox — ppd.

Cardinals at Cubs — ppd.

Royals at Blue Jays — ppd.