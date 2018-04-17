Former WNBA star Tina Thompson named Viriginia women’s basketball coach

AP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRIGNIA – The University of Virginia hired former WNBA star Tina Thompson on Monday to coach its women’s basketball team.

The 43-year-old Thompson has never been a head coach before, but she brings quite a resume to Virginia. She was the WNBA’s career scoring leader until she was passed by Diana Taurasi last summer. Thompson also is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a four-time WNBA champion. She was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year and will be inducted in September.

After college at Southern California, Thompson played professionally for 12 seasons in Houston, four years in Los Angeles and finished her career in Seattle in 2013.

Thompson replaces Joanne Boyle, who resigned after seven season to attend to a family matter.

At Texas, Thompson was promoted to associate head coach on Karen Aston’s staff last September. She focused on the development of the Longhorns’ post players.

Thompson is the fifth head coach in the 44-year history of Virginia’s program.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead a program with such a rich history,” she said in a release from the school.

Virginia reached 20 consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 1984-2003, and made it back for the first time in nine seasons this year.

“This program is in an exciting place with a hardworking group of young ladies,” Thompson said. “It is my intention to continue the winning ways coach Joanne Boyle has built with this impressionable group.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Sixers star Hal Greer, seen in a January 1971 file photo accepting a a ball from team owner Irv Kosloff after reaching 20,001 career points, died on Saturday night. Greer was 81.
76ers legend Hal Greer, a Hall of Fame guard and 10-time All-Star, dies at 81
Hal Greer, a Hall of Fame guard and the Philadelphia 76ers' career leading scorer, has died. The Sixers said Greer died Saturday night in Arizona after a brief illness. He was 81.
Miami's Goran Dragic drives on Philadelphia's JJ Redick in the first half of Game 2 on Monday.
Dwyane Wade turns back clock as Heat surprise 76ers
Dwyane Wade snuffed out one 76ers' rally by popping a 5-meter fadeaway with the shot clock ticking down. Wade made a halfhearted attempt at reaching his hand out toward a fallen defender before ...
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (left) is guarded by Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday in Cleveland.
Pacers stun LeBron, Cavaliers in Game 1
LeBron James figured he had experienced everything in 12 postseasons. Turns out, there was something new. Victor Oladipo scored 32 points and Indiana outplayed Cleveland from the...

, ,