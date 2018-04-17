Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison out for six weeks after breaking pinky

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed second baseman Josh Harrison on the 10-day disabled list after he broke the pinky finger on his left hand for a second time in a year.

The team said Tuesday that Harrison fractured the fifth metacarpal in the finger when he was hit with a pitch by Miami’s Jose Urena in the third inning of Pittsburgh’s 7-3 win Sunday over the Marlins. He is expected to miss six weeks.

The two-time All-Star broke the same bone last September when he was hit by Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle.

Todd Tomczyk, the Pirates’ director of sports medicine, called the injury recurrence “very uncommon.”

The Pirates called up infielder Max Moroff from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Harrison’s spot on the roster. Adam Frazier started in place of Harrison at second base on Monday night when the Pirates began a three-game series with Colorado.