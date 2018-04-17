Sharks demolish Ducks, take 3-0 lead in series

For three games, the San Jose Sharks have had more speed, discipline and depth than the Anaheim Ducks.

If they can repeat that formula for one more game, the Sharks will move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Joonas Donskoi scored one goal and set up another to start a four-goal barrage in the second period and the Sharks raced past Anaheim for the third straight game, beating the Ducks 8-1 on Monday night for a 3-0 series lead.

“We understand there’s a lot of work to do,” captain Joe Pavelski said. “Eliminating teams is always tough. That’s kind of where our mind-set shifts, I think. We’ll see a few things that we can do better, and a few things we’re doing well. That commitment from us is going to go a long way to stay with what we’re doing.”

Right now just about everything is working for the Sharks, who had eight goal-scorers in the highest-scoring playoff game in franchise history and got a 45-save performance from Martin Jones.

San Jose used its superior speed to create odd-man rushes that paid off when Donskoi scored and then set up Marcus Sorensen in the opening four minutes of the second period and then turned the game into a laugher with four power-play goals after the Ducks spent most of their energy slashing and cross-checking.

“They can take as many of those as they want to, we’ll take the power plays,” coach Peter DeBoer said.

Eric Fehr and Tomas Hertl added goals later in the second to turn this all-California series into a rout. Logan Couture had a goal and two assists, Pavelski, Evander Kane and Timo Meier scored power-play goals in the third period.

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 2

In Toronto, Auston Matthews got the go-ahead goal in the second period, Patrick Marleau scored twice, and the Maple Leafs beat Boston in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Devils 5, Lightning 2

In Newark, Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists, setting up Stefan Noesen’s game-winner with 7:05 play, and New Jersey scored four times in the third to beat Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Avalanche 5, Predators 3

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, including one as part of a three-goal first period and another to chase Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne from the game, and Colorado moved ahead 2-1 in the first-round series.