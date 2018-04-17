Dwyane Wade turns back clock as Heat surprise 76ers

Dwyane Wade snuffed out one 76ers’ rally by popping a 5-meter fadeaway with the shot clock ticking down. Wade made a halfhearted attempt at reaching his hand out toward a fallen defender before he scooted on his way.

Wade turned in a vintage performance, scoring 28 points to end the 76ers’ 17-game winning streak and lead the Miami Heat to a 113-103 Game 2 win over Philadelphia on Monday night and even the first-round playoff series.

“It’s just in my DNA,” Wade said. “I love the stage.”

The 36-year-old flashed the form of a three-time NBA champion with the Heat, not the journeyman who bounced around the last two seasons with forgettable stints in Chicago and Cleveland.

The Sixers lost for the first time since March 13 to Indiana.

Ben Simmons, who had a triple-double in the opener, led the Sixers with 24 points and Dario Saric had 23.

“I hate this feeling but maybe it’s a good reminder for everybody for next game to lock in,” Simmons said.

Warriors 116, Spurs 101

In Oakland, Kevin Durant sparked a decisive third-quarter run on the way to 32 points, Klay Thompson added 31 points and five assists and Golden State rallied in the second half to beat the Spurs for a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.