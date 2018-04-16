Satoshi Kodaira wins RBC Heritage to claim first title on PGA Tour

Early on, Satoshi Kodaira was thinking only of playing well enough Sunday to make it to next week’s PGA Tour stop.

Those worries are now over for the 28-year-old from Mitaka, in western Tokyo, who rallied from six shots behind to win the RBC Heritage in a playoff and gain an invitation to join the tour as a regular.

“This is a stage I’ve been dreaming about,” Kodaira said through an interpreter. “And having this opportunity to play full time is a dream come true. So, of course, I will accept full-time membership.”

Kodaira defeated Kim Si-woo on the third playoff hole, rolling in a 25-foot birdie on the par-3 17th, then punching his fist in celebration. It ended a drama-filled final round in which it appeared Kim, Ian Poulter and Luke List had the lock on the title at different points.

But it was Kodaira’s relentless grind to the top that won the day. And with the game he showed at Harbour Town Golf Links, Kodaira looks like he may have more big moments on tour to come, just like countryman and five-time tour winner Hideki Matsuyama.

“I feel like I’m getting closer to that level,” said Kodaira, who is ranked 46th in the world and has played in 15 tour events. “I’d like to do my best in major championships and, hopefully, work hard at it.”

Bryson DeChambeau (66) and List (72) were tied for third. Third-round leader Poulter’s bid for a second tour title in three weeks ended with a 75 and a tie for seventh.

Kodaira won $1.206 million. He’ll be exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2019-20 season.

The tournament appeared to be in steady hands with Kim, whose focus and shot-making led to victory at The Players Championship last May. But the 22-year-old from South Korea faltered over his final nine holes of regulation, with three bogeys, to fall into a tie with Kodaira.

Kim had the chance to win in regulation but missed a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Kodaira said that was the most nervous he was during his wait of about an hour before the playoff.

Kodaira might have had a few butterflies on the final playoff hole as Kim had a 21-foot birdie try to extend things, but he came up short.

Kim thought the increased winds slowed down the greens, making putts more difficult on the final nine holes.

“But I tried my best and the putts didn’t drop,” Kim said. “It is what it is.”

Poulter, who dramatically won the Houston Open two weeks ago for his first tour win in more than five years, had six bogeys Sunday after making just two in his first three rounds.

Kodaira became the sixth straight RBC Heritage champion to start from at least three strokes down at the beginning of the final round.

Playing Harbour Town for the first time, Kodaira opened with a 73, then followed with the tournament’s best round of the week, 63, on Friday. His game kicked in once more in the final round, with six birdies on the way to the playoff.

DeChambeau, the 24-year-old second-round leader who fell apart with a Saturday 75, bounced back Sunday with a 66 to finish two shots back. His roller coaster of a tournament played out again in the final round as he rose three shots to 9-under, then fell back to 7-under before closing with consecutive birdies on the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

Dustin Johnson finished with his best round of the week, a 67, and tied for 16th, ensuring he will stay at No. 1 in the world for at least the next two weeks.

He will take the next three weeks off, starting with a vacation to the Bahamas — “I’m headed there right now,” he said, smiling — until he returns to action at The Players Championship.

Johnson said his problem this season has been on the greens, calling his putting subpar from what he expects. He said he plans to work things out over the break and “will be ready for the Players.”