Seventh-favorite Epoca d’Oro wins Satsuki-sho

Kyodo

FUNABASHI, CHIBA PREF. – Seventh-favorite Epoca d’Oro earned his first Grade 1 victory after winning the 78th running of the Satsuki-sho on Sunday at Nakayama Racecourse.

Jockey Keita Tosaki steered Epoca d’Oro behind the leading pack before coming from behind in the final dash to win the race in 2 minutes, 0.8 second.

Sans Rival was runner-up, two lengths behind the 3-year-old colt. Eighth pick Generale Uno was in the leading pack along with two others early in the race but settled for third.

It was Tosaki’s seventh G1 victory and his first time winning the Satsuki-sho.

“I’m really glad. (Epoca d’Oro) raced very calmly, he’s a great racehorse,” Tosaki said. “I figured that some of the horses would try to take an early lead, so I was planning to take position behind the leaders. The race went exactly like I planned.”

Fan-favorite Wagnerian finished seventh.

