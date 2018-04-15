Hataoka falls apart in final round of Lotte Championship

Nasa Hataoka started Saturday’s final round of the Lotte Championship in contention for her first LPGA title but shot a 6-over 78 to finish in a tie for 19th.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson carded a 3-under-par 69 en route to her sixth LPGA title. Caddied by her sister Britt, Henderson had a 12-under 276 total over four windy days at Ko Olina Golf Club, four shots clear of Azahara Munoz of Spain.

“The wind conditions were incredible. It was so windy every single day and I think that Britt and I did such an amazing job of adjusting to it,” Henderson said.

“(It was) my sixth win on tour, I’m so happy. This is really another dream come true, and I really couldn’t have done it without my sister.”

Hataoka was two strokes off the pace after Friday’s third round, but finished with a 1-under 287 total after seven bogeys and a double bogey on Saturday cost her a position on the leaderboard.

She started the round strong with a birdie, but struggled on the front nine with five bogeys and a double bogey. The 19-year-old shot two birdies on Nos. 11 and 13, but her earlier performance proved to be out of reach.

“It’s frustrating how I couldn’t play like I hoped to. I wasn’t nervous, but I misread the wind and missed my shots on the front nine,” Hataoka said. “My motivation just snapped after the double bogey on No. 5.”

With six victories, Henderson is just two short of Sandra Post for the most by a Canadian player.

She collected $300,000, giving her nearly $500,000 this year and $4 million in her three-year career.

It was Munoz’s best finish in more than four years. Henderson and sixth-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (69) were the only other golfers to break 70 on a day that featured rain squalls and winds gusting to 30 mph.

“Crazy windy again” said Henderson, who was third in greens in regulation (52 of 72) and sixth in driving distance (288.8) for the week. “Just being able to adjust to it, kind of stay poised in it. Things aren’t going to always go perfectly, but I felt like my ball striking was probably the best it’s ever been.”

Jutanugarn tied for third, five back, with top-ranked Shanshan Feng (71) and third-ranked Inbee Park (72), who bogeyed the last two holes.

Henderson came into the week ranked 14th and in a comfort zone. She has never finished worse than 11th at Ko Olina.

Munoz and Jutanugarn put together the only serious charges of the final round. Both came up a few holes short.

Munoz, who has struggled with illness injury the past few years, climbed 13 places the final day. She was two shots back after her fifth birdie of the day, at the 14th, but parred in.

Jutanugarn, from Thailand, secured her fifth Top 10 this year but couldn’t get the eighth victory of her career. At the turn, the 2016 Player of the Year was 3 under and three back. She parred her final 11 holes.

Hawaii’s Michelle Wie tied for 11th after shooting 71.