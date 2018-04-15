Bruins steamroll Maple Leafs to take 2-0 lead

David Pastrnak’s first goal required a 180-degree spin as he settled down a bouncing puck, shifted it from his forehand to his backhand and flipped it into the net.

By the time he scored his second he had already added three assists.

And when the Bruins forward completed the hat trick , faking out a second goalie with a forehand deke before sliding the puck between his legs, it was just one more chance for the Boston fans to celebrate his playoff coming-out party.

“Six points in a Stanley Cup playoff game with a hat trick,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday night after the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven, first-round series. “That’s special.”

Pastrnak shattered his previous career high of four points, scoring his third goal with 1:36 left to bring two trash cans full of caps and winter hats fluttering down to the ice. Only Wayne Gretzky (three times), Mario Lemieux and Patrick Sundstrom have recorded more than six points in an NHL playoff game.

“A lot of people in Boston already know how good he is,” linemate Patrice Bergeron said. “I think people on the outside are getting to know.”

The series moves to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Thursday. Game 5 would be back in Boston on Saturday, if necessary.

It doesn’t look like it will be.

“Look, we were outplayed for two games, certainly,” Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey said. “We deserve every bit of criticism far and wide. Good news is: (the) story’s not totally written yet. . . . We can try to change the story come Monday night.”

Predators 5, Avalanche 4

In Nashville, Ryan Hartman’s empty-net goal with 1:09 left wound up the winner as the Predators held off Colorado for a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series.

After Hartman gave the Predators a 5-3 lead, Alexander Kerfoot pulled Colorado to 5-4 with 35.8 seconds left. But the Avalanche couldn’t get another puck past goalie Pekka Rinne.

Lightning 5, Devils 3

In Tampa, Alex Killorn scored twice during a four-goal second period, helping Tampa Bay beat New Jersey for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference series.

The Lightning scored three times in a 2:47 span in the second period, and the reeling Devils pulled goalie Keith Kinkaid after Killorn’s third goal in two games made it 5-1 with 6:48 remaining in the period.

Sharks 3, Ducks 2

In Anaheim, Logan Couture had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones made 28 saves and San Jose excelled on the road again to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Marcus Sorensen and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose, which gave another disciplined, organized performance while moving halfway to its first playoff series victory since their Stanley Cup Final run in 2016.