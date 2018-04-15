Keisuke Honda scores one and sets up another in Pachuca victory

Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda scored the opener and assisted the second goal in Pachuca’s 3-1 win at home over Santos Laguna in the Mexican first division on Saturday.

Honda volleyed past keeper Jonathan Orozco from the edge of the box in the 24th minute at Estadio Hidalgo after picking up a pass from United States defender Omar Gonzalez.

In the 30th, Honda found Erick Aguirre with a defense-splitting ball and the right back put Pachuca two goals clear.

Santos Laguna forward Djaniny Tavares narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the 38th minute, but Pachuca right winger Sebastian Palacios sealed the win in the 85th.

Honda netted his 10th goal of the season for Pachucha, which sits in eighth place in the league table, under Santos Laguna in second.