Red Sox enjoying best start in 118-year history

Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora cracked a smile when asked how he felt when he learned it was the best start in team history.

“I just heard it for the first time,” Cora said after Boston beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday to get to 12-2.

In 118 years, the Red Sox had never reached 10 games over .500 that soon. Only once — in 1918 — had Boston started 11-2.

“I’ve been saying it for a while — we’ve been playing good baseball for a while, regardless of spring training,” Cora said. “We’re playing clean and fast and pitching. We’re proud of what they’re doing.”

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Andrew Benintendi had a two-run single and an RBI double, and J.D. Martinez homered for the Red Sox.

“Our offense is doing what it’s doing, and our pitching and our defense is consistent. We’re dangerous,” Benintendi said.

Alex Cobb (0-1) was roughed up in his Orioles debut, giving up eight runs — seven earned — in 3⅔ innings. He signed a $57 million, 4-year deal as a free agent on March 21 after spending all 11 years of his professional career in Tampa Bay’s organization.

“Just a little rusty,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Physically, he’s in good shape. He’s only going to get better. Tough conditions and a really good-hitting club swinging the bat well right now.”

Pedro Alvarez had a two-run homer for Baltimore, which has lost four of five.

Cobb felt he was ready and gave credit to Boston’s hitters.

“We did all we could do,” he said. “There is no replicating this. This is the best team in the world hitting right now, and you’re never going to get ready for that.”

Hector Velazquez (2-0) gave up two runs in five innings. Marcus Walden pitched the final three innings for his first big-league save.

Angels 5, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Luis Valbuena homered as Los Angeles won its seventh straight, beating the Royals as snow fell during the final innings at Kauffman Stadium.

The Angels won their ninth consecutive road game, and will have Shohei Ohtani as their starting pitcher Sunday. The Royals have lost five straight.

Rangers 6, Astros 5 (10)

In Houston, Ronald Guzman’s first career homer tied the game in the eighth inning, and he put Texas ahead with an infield single in the 10th as the Rangers rallied from five runs down.

Mariners 10, Athletics 8

In Seattle, Jean Segura hit a three-run homer, Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Daniel Vogelbach all added solo shots, and the Mariners battered Oakland pitching for 17 hits in the a win over the Athletics.

Ichiro Suzuki finished 1-for-4 for Seattle.

Yankees at Tigers— ppd.

White Sox at Twins — ppd.

Blue Jays at Cleveland — ppd.

Phillies 9, Rays 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jake Arrieta won his first game for Philadelphia and rookies J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery drove in two runs each against Tampa Bay.

It was the fifth straight win for the Phillies.

Brewers 5, Mets 1

In New York, Chase Anderson breezed into the seventh inning, Jonathan Villar sliced a three-run homer inside the foul pole and Milwaukee stopped the Mets’ nine-game winning streak.

Jett Bandy also went deep against Matt Harvey (0-1) on a windy Fireworks Night at Citi Field as the Brewers cooled off New York and improved to 6-2 away from home.

Cardinals 6, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, the Reds sunk to their worst start since 1931, losing their seventh in a row when Greg Garcia hit two home runs to lead the Cardinals.

Miles Mikolas (2-0) limited Cincinnati’s struggling offense to four hits in seven innings, including Tucker Barnhart’s homer.

Diamondbacks 9, Dodger 1

In Los Angeles, A.J. Pollock homered twice while Paul Goldschmidt and Alex Avila also went deep and Arizona beat the Dodgers.

Arizona has beaten Los Angeles five times this season and in 11 consecutive regular-season games dating to August 2017.

Padres 5, Giants 4

In San Diego, Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh, an inning after his outfield assist prevented a run from scoring, and the Padres beat San Francisco.

Renfroe lined a shot to left off Cory Gearrin (0-1), his second. Freddy Galvis was aboard on a leadoff single. Renfroe finished with three RBIs.

Cubs 14, Braves 10

In Chicago, Javy Baez had a three-run double as the Cubs scored nine times in the eighth inning on just three hits in cold, wet and windy conditions at Wrigley Field.

Chicago trailed 9-1 in the third inning, were still down 10-2 in the sixth and went into the eighth behind 10-5. The Cubs then used five walks, two hit batters, an error and a wild pitch to come back against four Atlanta relievers — all nine runs scored after there were two outs.

Pirates 1, Marlins 0

In Miami, Corey Dickerson’s bunt single in the ninth inning scored the only run and Pittsburgh edged the Marlins.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon and Miami counterpart Trevor Richards kept the game scoreless into the later innings.

Nationals 6, Rockies 2

In Washington, Max Scherzer dominated after an early hiccup, striking out 11 and retiring his final 20 batters.

Scherzer (3-1) issued a one-out walk in the first and Charlie Blackmon followed with a home run. That was all the Rockies managed in seven innings against Scherzer, who has won the last two NL Cy Young Awards.