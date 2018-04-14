/

Daigo Higa stripped of WBC flyweight title after weigh-in

KYODO

Daigo Higa was stripped of his WBC flyweight belt Saturday after failing to make weight on the eve of his title defense against Nicaragua’s Cristofer Rosales.

Higa, who is 15-0, was scheduled to defend his title on Sunday against Rosales (26-3) on the same card as WBA titleholder Ryota Murata, who is set to face Italian Emanuele Blandamura at Yokohama Arena.

The 22-year-old Higa weighed in at 51.7 kg, exceeding the flyweight limit by 900 grams. He had been aiming for a Japanese record 16th straight knockout.

