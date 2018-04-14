Daigo Higa stripped of WBC flyweight title after weigh-in

Daigo Higa was stripped of his WBC flyweight belt Saturday after failing to make weight on the eve of his title defense against Nicaragua’s Cristofer Rosales.

Higa, who is 15-0, was scheduled to defend his title on Sunday against Rosales (26-3) on the same card as WBA titleholder Ryota Murata, who is set to face Italian Emanuele Blandamura at Yokohama Arena.

The 22-year-old Higa weighed in at 51.7 kg, exceeding the flyweight limit by 900 grams. He had been aiming for a Japanese record 16th straight knockout.