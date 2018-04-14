Angels off to best start since ’79

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a sizzling start, thanks to contributions from all over their lineup.

Albert Pujols homered and drove in three runs, Ian Kinsler had three hits and a sacrifice fly that scored Shohei Ohtani with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Angels rallied to beat the Royals 5-4 on Friday night.

Los Angeles has won six straight and nine of 10. The Angels’ 12-3 start matches their best record after 15 games, set in 1979.

Zack Cozart and Ohtani, who doubled in his first at-bat, led off the eighth with singles off Justin Grimm (0-2). Two batters later, Kinsler’s flyout to center drove in Ohtani.

“I like him anywhere in the lineup,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said of Ohtani.

Ohtani, who batted seventh, finished 2-for-4. He’s now hitting .367.

“I’m glad I made an opportunity for my team with my second hit,” Ohtani said. “The ball dropped in a good spot. (Grimm) has good curveballs, so I thought he would pitch those balls, but I’m glad that I was able to hit.”

Ohtani, who is 2-0 on the mound, is scheduled to make his next start on Sunday against Royals rookie Eric Skoglund.

“I think we’ve found a good rhythm and today’s game was also great, so I hope to ride that momentum and do my best,” Ohtani said.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 7

In Los Angeles, Daniel Descalso homered and drove in four runs for Arizona.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda (1-1) pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing five runs (two earned). He walked two and fanned two. Braves 4, Cubs 0

In Chicago, Anibal Sanchez pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Preston Tucker backed him with a three-run homer and Atlanta spoiled Yu Darvish’s first home start for the Cubs.

Darvish (0-1) allowed four runs, nine hits and four walks, while striking out four, over 4⅔ innings.

Mets 6, Brewers 5

In New York, Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, who have won nine straight.

Red Sox 7, Orioles 3

In Boston, Eduardo Nunez belted a three-run shot and the Red Sox (11-2) equaled their best start in 100 years.

Yankees 8, Tigers 6

In Detroit, Aaron Hicks hit an inside-the-park home run in the second and a solo blast in the sixth.

Astros 3, Rangers 2

In Houston, Gerrit Cole struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings.

Rockies 2, Nationals 1

In Washington, Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez homered and had a sac fly.

Cardinals 5, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis.

Blue Jays 8, Indians 4

In Cleveland, Teoscar Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run with a single off All-Star Andrew Miller in the seventh.

Phillies 2, Rays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning.

Marlins 7, Pirates 2

In Miami, Justin Bour homered and drove in two runs to help the Marlins defeat Pittsburgh.

Padres 5, Giants 1

In San Diego, Tyson Ross hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth.

Mariners 7, Athletics 4

In Seattle, Mitch Haniger slugged a three-run homer and Daniel Vogelbach added a two-run shot.

The Mariners’ Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-3.

White Sox at Twins — ppd.