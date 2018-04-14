Angels off to best start since ’79
Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani connects for a double in the second inning against Texas on Friday night. | KYODO

Angels off to best start since ’79

AP, Kyodo

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – The Los Angeles Angels are off to a sizzling start, thanks to contributions from all over their lineup.

Albert Pujols homered and drove in three runs, Ian Kinsler had three hits and a sacrifice fly that scored Shohei Ohtani with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Angels rallied to beat the Royals 5-4 on Friday night.

Los Angeles has won six straight and nine of 10. The Angels’ 12-3 start matches their best record after 15 games, set in 1979.

Zack Cozart and Ohtani, who doubled in his first at-bat, led off the eighth with singles off Justin Grimm (0-2). Two batters later, Kinsler’s flyout to center drove in Ohtani.

“I like him anywhere in the lineup,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said of Ohtani.

Ohtani, who batted seventh, finished 2-for-4. He’s now hitting .367.

“I’m glad I made an opportunity for my team with my second hit,” Ohtani said. “The ball dropped in a good spot. (Grimm) has good curveballs, so I thought he would pitch those balls, but I’m glad that I was able to hit.”

Ohtani, who is 2-0 on the mound, is scheduled to make his next start on Sunday against Royals rookie Eric Skoglund.

“I think we’ve found a good rhythm and today’s game was also great, so I hope to ride that momentum and do my best,” Ohtani said.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 7

In Los Angeles, Daniel Descalso homered and drove in four runs for Arizona.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda (1-1) pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing five runs (two earned). He walked two and fanned two. Braves 4, Cubs 0

In Chicago, Anibal Sanchez pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Preston Tucker backed him with a three-run homer and Atlanta spoiled Yu Darvish’s first home start for the Cubs.

Darvish (0-1) allowed four runs, nine hits and four walks, while striking out four, over 4⅔ innings.

Mets 6, Brewers 5

In New York, Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, who have won nine straight.

Red Sox 7, Orioles 3

In Boston, Eduardo Nunez belted a three-run shot and the Red Sox (11-2) equaled their best start in 100 years.

Yankees 8, Tigers 6

In Detroit, Aaron Hicks hit an inside-the-park home run in the second and a solo blast in the sixth.

Astros 3, Rangers 2

In Houston, Gerrit Cole struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings.

Rockies 2, Nationals 1

In Washington, Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez homered and had a sac fly.

Cardinals 5, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis.

Blue Jays 8, Indians 4

In Cleveland, Teoscar Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run with a single off All-Star Andrew Miller in the seventh.

Phillies 2, Rays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning.

Marlins 7, Pirates 2

In Miami, Justin Bour homered and drove in two runs to help the Marlins defeat Pittsburgh.

Padres 5, Giants 1

In San Diego, Tyson Ross hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth.

Mariners 7, Athletics 4

In Seattle, Mitch Haniger slugged a three-run homer and Daniel Vogelbach added a two-run shot.

The Mariners’ Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-3.

White Sox at Twins — ppd.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

BayStars lefty Kenta Ishida pitches during Friday night's game against the Dragons at Yokohama Stadium. Yokohama defeated Chunichi 6-5.
BayStars rally past Dragons as southpaw Kenta Ishida records first win of season
Kenta Ishida battled through seven innings as the Yokohama BayStars came from behind to beat the visiting Chunichi Dragons 6-5 on Friday night. The lefty struck out seven while allowing ...
Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani slides into third base after hitting a three-run triple against Kansas City in the seventh inning on Thursday night.
Ohtani triples in three runs in win
Shohei Ohtani had to get a new bat for his triple that broke open the game. Ohtani tripled with the bases loaded in a five-run seventh inning to help the streaking Los Angeles Angels bea...
The Buffaloes' Koji Oshiro hits game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning against the Eagles on Thursday night in Osaka. Orix beat Tohoku Rakuten 3-2.
Koji Oshiro lifts Buffaloes to victory over Eagles
Koji Oshiro hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Orix Buffaloes a 3-2 win over the visiting Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Thursday night. The teams came into the bottom of the ninth a...

