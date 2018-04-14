Flyers even series with Penguins

His team embarrassed by the defending Stanley Cup champions in a lopsided playoff-opening loss, Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol could have panicked. Instead, he doubled down.

No switching up the lines. No swapping the goaltenders. Nothing. Hakstol didn’t think changes were necessary. As ugly as getting blown out by Pittsburgh in Game 1 looked, it felt even worse. That was motivation enough. No personnel changes necessary.

“It was pretty tough for us to walk out of the rink a couple nights ago,” Hakstol said. “That wasn’t us.”

This was.

Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 34 shots and the Flyers cooled off the Penguins 5-1 on Friday night to even the first-round series at a game apiece.

“Said it coming in, nobody is really giving us a serious chance in this series,” Hakstol said. “I don’t know if anybody still will. I do know this, we’ve got it down to a five-game series and we introduced ourselves into this series tonight.”

Shayne Gostisbehere, Travis Konecny, Andrew McDonald and Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers. Two nights after getting crushed 7-0, Philadelphia responded by keeping Pittsburgh stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in check and taking advantage of what few chances it produced against Matt Murray to beat the Penguins for the first time this season.

“For all the doubters out there, there you go,” Flyers forward Claude Giroux said.

Game 3 is set for Sunday in Philadelphia.

Patric Hornqvist scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal with just over 5 minutes left to avoid the shutout, but the Penguins looked ordinary for long stretches after looking unstoppable in the opener.

Pittsburgh outshot the Flyers 35-20, a number that didn’t include a pair of shots that hit the post early or Crosby fanning on a wide-open net in the waning seconds of the second period. Elliott, pulled in the middle of the second period in Game 1, also stoned Crosby on a breakaway earlier in the second.

“You always look back and there are the ‘what ifs’ but that happens sometimes,” Crosby said. “We just have to stay with it. That’s the way the playoffs work.”

Matt Murray’s shutout streak dating to the 2017 Stanley Cup finals ended at 225:49 when Gostisbehere scored on the power play late in the first period. Murray finished with 15 saves to lose for just the third time in 17 home playoff starts in his career.

Jets 4, Wild 1

In Winnipeg, Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored in the third period and the Jets beat Minnesota to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

Defenseman Tyler Myers had a goal in the second period and also had an assist. Rookie Jack Roslovic, replacing injured Mathieu Perreault, had two assists in the game that ended with a series of fights.

Zach Parise had his second goal of the series when he deflected Mikko Koivu’s shot past Connor Hellebuyck to end the goalie’s shutout bid with 45 seconds left. The goal came on the power play after the Jets’ Brandon Tanev was called for hooking with 59 seconds left.

Knights 2, Kings 1 (2OT)

In Las Vegas, Erik Haula’s goal in double overtime gave Vegas a 2-0 lead against Los Angeles in their first-round playoff series.

With 4:37 left on the clock in the second overtime, Haula skated in on his own to beat goalie Jonathan Quick and send a towel-waving crowd of 18,588 into a frenzy.

Alex Tuch scored for expansion Vegas in regulation, and Paul LaDue had the Kings’ goal.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Golden Knights. Quick stopped 54 shots for the Kings.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is set for Sunday night in Los Angeles.