Seahawks sign Sebastian Janikowski, Stephen Morris

RENTON, WASHINGTON – The Seattle Seahawks are hoping Sebastian Janikowski can solve their kicking issues.
The team signed Janikowski on Friday amid a number of moves.
Seattle also signed quarterback Stephen Morris to have another arm on the roster behind Russell Wilson.
Running back J.D. McKissic and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson signed their exclusive rights free agent contracts for the 2018 season.
Janikowski spent 17 seasons with the Oakland Raiders but missed the 2017 season due to a back injury.
