Stars coach Ken Hitchcock decides to retire

Ken Hitchcock wasn’t sure how long he would coach the Dallas Stars the second time around after 15 years away.

Turned out to be one season. The coach who led Dallas to its only Stanley Cup championship retired Friday, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. The 823 wins are behind only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (884).

The 66-year-old Hitchcock will become a consultant for the Stars. He returned to Dallas after 14 seasons elsewhere, including stops in Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis.