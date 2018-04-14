Stars coach Ken Hitchcock decides to retire
Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. | AP

/

Stars coach Ken Hitchcock decides to retire

AP

DALLAS – Ken Hitchcock wasn’t sure how long he would coach the Dallas Stars the second time around after 15 years away.

Turned out to be one season. The coach who led Dallas to its only Stanley Cup championship retired Friday, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. The 823 wins are behind only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (884).

The 66-year-old Hitchcock will become a consultant for the Stars. He returned to Dallas after 14 seasons elsewhere, including stops in Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Philadelphia's Claude Giroux moves the puck up the ice against Pittsburgh in the third period of Game 2 on Friday night.
Flyers even series with Penguins
His team embarrassed by the defending Stanley Cup champions in a lopsided playoff-opening loss, Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol could have panicked. Instead, he doubled down. No s...
Image Not Available
Seahawks sign Sebastian Janikowski, Stephen Morris
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping Sebastian Janikowski can solve their kicking issues. The team signed Janikowski on Friday amid a number of moves. Seattle also signed quarterback ...
The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday in the wake of declining production the past three seasons.
Cowboys cut receiver Dez Bryant loose
Dez Bryant never lived up to the big contract he signed with the Dallas Cowboys when he was among the best receivers in the NFL. If the franchise leader in touchdown catches is going to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. | AP

,