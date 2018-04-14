/

Manny Pacquiao parts ways with longtime trainer Freddie Roach

AP

LOS ANGELES – Manny Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach say their 16-year partnership has ended.

Pacquiao disclosed his decision Friday in the final sentence of a news release detailing his plans for his upcoming fight against Lucas Matthysse.

Roach says he didn’t officially learn about the split until Pacquiao’s announcement. Pacquiao frequently credited Roach for his evolution from a raw Filipino puncher into an eight-division world champion during countless hours of work in Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood.

Roach issued a bittersweet statement heralding the end of one of the most durable partnerships in a notoriously fickle sport. Roach had been in Pacquiao’s corner for 34 consecutive fights since his U.S. debut in 2001.

