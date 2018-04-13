BayStars rally past Dragons as southpaw Kenta Ishida records first win of season
BayStars lefty Kenta Ishida pitches during Friday night's game against the Dragons at Yokohama Stadium. Yokohama defeated Chunichi 6-5. | KYODO

BayStars rally past Dragons as southpaw Kenta Ishida records first win of season

YOKOHAMA – Kenta Ishida battled through seven innings as the Yokohama BayStars came from behind to beat the visiting Chunichi Dragons 6-5 on Friday night.

The lefty struck out seven while allowing seven hits and two earned runs on the way to his first win of the season following two losses.

Toshiro Miyazaki put the BayStars on the board in the bottom of the second inning, blasting a pitch from Dragons starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara over the right-field fence for a solo homer.

With his curveball working early, Ishida fanned four batters in the first 2 2/3 innings while yielding one hit in that span. But back-to-back doubles from Yohei Oshima and Yota Kyoda, followed by an RBI single from Zoilo Almonte, left the visitors up 2-1 going into the bottom of the inning.

Yamato Maeda’s RBI single in the bottom of the third made it 2-2 before Dragons first baseman Dayan Viciedo broke the game open with a three-run blast in the top of the fifth.

Chunichi led 5-3 when Ogasawara left the game after six innings, but the BayStars rallied in the seventh against reliever Katsuki Matayoshi.

In his one inning on the mound, Matayoshi gave up three runs, allowing a walk and two hits, including Toshihiko Kuramoto’s run-scoring double.

Spencer Patton worked a perfect inning of relief for Yokoma before Shoichi Ino closed out the ninth for the save.

Swallows 3, Tigers 2 (10)

At Koshien Stadium, Yuhei Takai’s RBI single in the top of the 10th lifted Tokyo Yakult over Hanshin.

Giants 10, Carp 2

At Tokyo Dome, Yomiuri snapped a six-game losing streak with RBIs from five players, including homers from Kazuma Okamoto, Daisuke Nakai and Casey McGehee.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Lions 7, Eagles 5

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park, Yusei Kikuchi got his third win of the season as Seibu extended its lead at the top of the Pacific League to three games.

