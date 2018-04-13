Arsenal, Salzburg advance to Europa League semifinals

MOSCOW – Arsenal overcame a scare against CSKA Moscow Thursday to reach the Europa League semifinals, while Salzburg staged a stunning comeback to knock Lazio out with four goals in a 20-minute burst.

Played at a time of growing political tension between the Russian and British governments, there was no sign of trouble on the streets outside the VEB Arena in Moscow.

CSKA went 2-0 up to put Arsenal under pressure but the London club hit back to draw 2-2 on the night and progress 6-3 on aggregate.

Lazio seemed poised to clinch a place in the last four when Ciro Immobile struck in the 55th minute to give the Italian team a 5-2 advantage on aggregate.

Salzburg, though, produced a spectacular recovery to become the first Austrian team to reach the semifinals of the competition in its current form.

Marseille also qualified after losing the first leg, beating Leipzig 5-2 to win 5-3 overall, while Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 at Sporting Lisbon but scraped through 2-1 on aggregate.

Thursday’s Europa League fixtures continued a week of dramatic Champions League comebacks, after Roma beat Barcelona and Juventus came close to knocking out Real Madrid.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said it was a sign European competition is becoming more evenly matched. “The games are very open and everything is possible in every game,” he said.

