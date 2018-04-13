Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury launching comeback after doping ban

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is returning to the ring after a doping ban.

The 29-year-old Briton has signed with promoter Frank Warren and plans to fight on June 9 at the Manchester Arena against an opponent who is yet to be revealed.

Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, a result that shocked boxing and revitalized the heavyweight division.

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury in 2016 for drug and medical issues, amid a separate U.K. Anti-Doping investigation. That UKAD case ended in December when the fighter accepted a backdated two-year doping ban for elevated levels of nandrolone in urine samples.

Anthony Joshua has now moved to the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing by becoming the WBA, IBF and WBO belt holder.

“He is a belt carrier for me,” Fury said. “By the time I get ready to fight, it is going to be an easy fight, no contest. He is looking for one punch all night.

“We all saw the (Joseph) Parker affair. Anybody who can move a bit and throw a few feints, he struggles … I will outbox him for a few rounds and then I will knock him out.”

Fury wants “to reclaim what is rightfully mine” from Joshua.

“There are a few people out there claiming to be the world’s best, but I know for a fact they are not,” Fury said. “Given the right amount of fights, then I don’t believe these guys are going to be much of a match-up for me.”

Fury believes the current heavyweight title holders are “sluggers and wild punchers.”

He feels WBC champion Deontay Wilder is “top of the pile”, but maintained with typical bravado: “They are all vulnerable and very beatable too”.

Warren cautioned that Fury would need three or four fights before being ready to take on the best in the business.

“Until (other title holders) fight him,” Warren said, “they cannot consider themselves to be the (true) champion.”