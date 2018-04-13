Ohtani triples in three runs in win

Shohei Ohtani had to get a new bat for his triple that broke open the game.

Ohtani tripled with the bases loaded in a five-run seventh inning to help the streaking Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Ohtani gave one of his bats to a 6-year-old boy, Leo Guastello, who boldly asked for it before the game when the two-way rookie star from Japan was signing autographs.

“He looked really sad when he was asking me,” Ohtani said through a translator. “He really wanted that bat, so I gave it to him. Hopefully he can swing the bat and become a good player someday, but I can’t be doing this all the time or I’ll run out of bats.”

Mike Trout homered for the Angels, and Ian Kinsler went deep on his first swing in his return to the lineup. Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched shutout ball into the seventh for his first major league win since 2016.

Kole Calhoun had a two-run single in the seventh for Los Angeles, which has won eight of nine.

With two strikes, Ohtani drove a 156-kph fastball from Brandon Maurer to right-center for his first major league triple, scoring Calhoun, Andrelton Simmons and Luis Valbuena.

“The outfielders were playing in, so I knew once it got past them,” Ohtani said. “I wasn’t sitting only on a changeup. He made that pitch really good previously, so I had that in my head. He has a really good, firm fastball, so I was ready for that, too.”

The Royals had walked Ohtani intentionally in the sixth with first base open and Simmons on second.

Ohtani is tied with Trout for the Angels’ lead with 11 RBIs — in 26 at-bats. Trout went 3-for-4 with his fifth home run and has 55 at-bats.

Red Sox 6, Yankees 3

In Boston, Rick Porcello pitched seven scoreless innings and Mookie Betts drove in two runs, leading the Red Sox over their archrival.

Porcello (3-0) stayed in after a 45-minute rain delay and was working on a no-hitter before Aaron Judge’s leadoff double in the seventh. The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out six and walked none in his third straight win to begin the year.

Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland each had two hits and drove in a run. Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his fourth save.

New York starter Sonny Gray (1-1) was pulled after a leadoff single by Moreland in the fourth. It was the seventh hit allowed by Gray, who also threw three wild pitches and hit a batter. He was charged with six runs and seven hits.

Cardinals 13, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Jose Martinez drove in six runs and Yadier Molina homered in his return from a one-game suspension, powering St. Louis to a victory that left the Reds mired in their worst start since 1955.

The Cardinals homered a season-high four times while piling up a season high in runs. Cincinnati helped by walking 11 batters, three of them with the bases loaded.

The Reds fell to 2-10, the worst record in the majors and their worst start since an identical mark in 1955.

Twins 4, White Sox 0

In Minneapolis, Joe Mauer reached 2,000 career hits and Jose Berrios struck out 11 in seven innings as the Twins earned their third straight win.

Mauer had two hits and three RBIs.

Berrios (2-1) tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and allowed just three hits for the second time in three starts this season. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA in five starts against Chicago.

Pirates 6, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Gregory Polanco homered twice to help back a third straight solid start by Trevor Williams, and Pittsburgh pulled away from the Cubs.

Francisco Cervelli lined a three-run shot in the seventh off Justin Wilson as the Pirates scored four times in the inning to break open a tight game. Adam Frazier also went deep for Pittsburgh, which improved to 9-3.

Rockies 5, Nationals 1

In Washington, DJ LeMahieu hit two home runs and drove in a career-high four runs, powering Colorado past the hosts.

Chad Bettis (2-0) allowed one run and three hits over seven innings as the Rockies took the opener of a four-game series.

Indians 9, Tigers 3

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer and drove in three runs, helping the Indians to their 11th consecutive victory against the Tigers.

Cleveland completed a four-game series sweep and improved to 31-10 against its AL Central rival since 2016. Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer, and Trevor Bauer (1-1) struck out seven while pitching seven innings of two-run ball.

Giants 7, Padres 0

In San Diego, Chris Stratton and Derek Law combined on a one-hitter and Hunter Pence’s broken-bat, two-run bloop single highlighted a three-run first inning for San Francisco.

Stratton (1-1) kept the Padres mostly off the bases through seven innings. He allowed their only hit, a one-out single in the third by pitcher Clayton Richard, who was hitting for starter Bryan Mitchell (0-2). Richard was doubled off after Franchy Cordero lined out to shortstop.

Stratton struck out four, walked three and retired his final eight batters.