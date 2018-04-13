Blue Jackets rally to beat Caps in OT

The Columbus Blue Jackets went down two goals and three forwards and left with a Game 1 victory.

Artemi Panarin scored a beautiful goal 6:02 into overtime to give the Blue Jackets a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in the first-round playoff series.

Panarin won it after Columbus lost Josh Anderson to a game misconduct, Alexander Wennberg with an apparent head injury and captain Nick Foligno after taking a puck to the face.

None of that seemed to faze a team accustomed to overcoming injuries and digging out of deficits.

“In the playoffs, you find a little bit of extra energy,” said Blue Jackets forward Thomas Vanek, who scored from Wennberg’s spot on the power play and had an assist. “That tonight was one of those games where we talked to each other, we pumped each other up, we felt good and it never felt like we were going to lose this one.”

Maybe the Blue Jackets didn’t, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves, falling behind 2-0 on power-play goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on Anderson’s five-minute major penalty for boarding and injuring Washington’s Michal Kempny. Not letting the game snowball out of control allowed Columbus to claw back in it with Wennberg’s goal in the second and then Vanek’s on the power play early in the third.

Vanek scored with Tom Wilson in the penalty box for charging Wennberg, a play the Capitals forward took responsibility for shifting the game in the Blue Jackets’ direction.

Foligno took a slap shot from Jakub Jerabek to the face just under his left eye 10 seconds after Vanek’s goal, making a gaping hole on the Columbus bench until he returned. Even though Devante Smith-Pelly scored to give Washington a lead 5:12 into the third, the Blue Jackets kept grinding away and didn’t let the game get away despite being under-manned.

“There was no panic on the bench there,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “I think players enjoy that. It’s not a big deal to them when they lose players. They’re happy because they get on the ice quicker and more often. We just stayed with it.”

Lightning 5, Devils 2

In Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay got early goals from four players — none of them named Nikita Kucherov or Steven Stamkos — before holding off New Jersey in Game 1.

Sharks 3, Ducks 0

In Anaheim, Evander Kane scored two goals in his first career playoff game, Martin Jones made 25 saves and the Sharks defeated the Ducks in their first-round series opener.

Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1

In Boston, Brad Marchand, David Backes and David Krejci each scored a power-play goal and Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots in the Bruins’ Game 1 victory over Toronto.

Predators 5, Avalanche 2

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period and the Predators rallied to beat Colorado in Game 1.