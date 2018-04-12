/

Dodger Stadium to host 2020 All-Star Game

AP

LOS ANGELES – The wait is over.

Baseball’s All-Star Game is returning to Dodger Stadium in 2020 for the first time since 1980, thanks in large part to the upgrades made by the team’s ownership in recent years.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement from a platform in center field Wednesday with Dodgers alumni Don Newcombe, Tom Lasorda, Manny Mota, Ron Cey, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith looking on. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, injured third baseman Justin Turner and closer Kenley Jansen joined them under a hot sun.

Manfred cited three factors in awarding the 2020 edition to Los Angeles: the city offers a “great place” to showcase the game’s younger talent, Dodger Stadium is iconic as baseball’s third-oldest park, and “it’s time for us to be back here.”

The Dodgers played a video showing scenes of the ballpark and city narrated by retired Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, who concluded with the line, “This is our home and we can’t wait.”

Stan Kasten, team president and CEO, donned a blue cap with the insignia “LA ASG 2020.” He touted the franchise’s ability to top 3 million in attendance in recent years as another reason why the Dodgers deserved to host for the fourth time.

The franchise previously hosted in 1949 at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn; 1959, in the second All-Star Game that year at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; and 1980.

“This is the most beautiful venue ever built to play and watch baseball,” Kasten said.

The Dodgers have watched while the All-Star Game went elsewhere in Southern California over the years.

Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego played host in 1992 and its replacement, Petco Park, was the site in 2016. Anaheim hosted in 1989 and 2010.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
Yankees most valuable MLB francise with an estimated value of $4 billion: Forbes
The New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in baseball at an estimated value of $4 billion, according to Forbes. The Los Angeles Dodgers are second at $3 billion, follo...
New York starter Masahiro Tanaka fires a pitch in the first inning against Boston on Wednesday night.
Yankees pick up Masahiro Tanaka, brawl with Red Sox in win
New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (2-1) struck out three and earned his second win of the season in a 10-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in a contest marred by a...
Tigers rookie Haruto Takahashi poses with the winning ball after earning his first NPB victory on Wednesday at Koshien Stadium.
Rookie Haruto Takahashi wins debut as Tigers shut out Carp
Left-handed rookie Haruto Takahashi threw two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to earn a win in his debut Wednesday as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Hiroshima Carp 4-1. The second pick in the...

, ,