Olympic hammer throw champion Kristian Pars handed doping ban

Hungarian hammer thrower Kristian Pars, a gold-medal winner at the 2012 London Olympics, has been banned until July next year after failing a doping test, Hungarian media reported Wednesday.

Pars, 36, tested positive for use of a banned non-performance-enhancing substance after a routine check in January.

The substance was found in the athlete’s urine sample, said a statement by the Hungarian Athletics Federation.

“I am incredibly ashamed for what happened,” said the 36-year-old Pars on Tuesday after receiving the ban.

Officials accepted his argument that the substance entered his system during the off-season and that it was not performance enhancing.

“I will never be able to forgive myself,” said the athlete, who also won European gold in 2012 and 2014.

The period of the ban means Pars could still compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.