Sunwolves make one lineup change for clash with Blues

Kyodo

Sunwolves coach Jamie Joseph was finally able to show consistency Thursday as he named his side for its upcoming Super Rugby game against the Blues.

Despite the Sunwolves’ 50-29 defeat to the Waratahs last week, Joseph has made just one change to the starting XV and a further three on the bench for Saturday’s game at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

Grant Hattingh comes in for Sam Wykes at lock, while Shintaro Ishihara, Willie Britz and William Tupou replace Keita Inagaki, Ed Quirk and Hosea Saumaki, respectively, on the bench for the Sunwolves (0-6).

“There are two reasons for change — one is injury and one is form,” Joseph said Thursday at Tatsumi Rugby Ground, adding that Wykes was an example of the latter after making just two tackles last week.

