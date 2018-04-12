Khalil Mack looking for huge contract from Raiders

Oakland Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack was absent from the start of voluntary workouts under new head coach Jon Gruden. Money appears to be at the heart of the matter as Mack is seeking a long-term contract extension.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-Pro is looking to get paid like the game’s top defensive player and wants a contract that guarantees $65 million, reported NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

Denver linebacker Von Miller received $70 million in guarantees in the six-year contract he signed in 2016, while the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald figures to top that number when he inks a new deal. Rams general manager Les Snead hinted this week the two sides are “on the verge” of a massive deal.

Mack is entering the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year team option in which he will earn nearly $14 million. If he is looking to become the highest-paid defender in the league, he will need to top $19 million annually, which is Miller’s salary.

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will meet with Dez Bryant on Friday to discuss the wideout’s contract, according to a report from Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan.

Bryant, 29, has been considered a possible candidate for a pay cut or release this offseason, as he is due $12.5 million in salary in 2018 and is set to count $16.5 million against the Cowboys’ cap.

Outright releasing Bryant would save Dallas $8.5 million against the cap while incurring a dead-money charge of $8 million. Doing so with a post-June 1 designation would save $12.5 million in 2018, while spreading the dead money across 2018 and 2019 with $4 million in each year.

Also, after weeks of rumors and speculation, NFL teams no longer expect the New York Giants to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to an ESPN report.

Per ESPN, many teams believed as recently as last week that there was “a real chance” that Beckham would be traded.