76ers demolish Bucks for 16th straight victory

Joel Embiid grabbed a loose ball and hustled toward midcourt, feigning like he would dunk.

Embiid’s gold sneakers and peach-colored jacket — and a red, white and blue basketball — were a giveaway that he was again in street clothes. With or without Embiid, the 76ers are streaking into the postseason as the hottest team in the NBA.

Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 Wednesday night to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The 52-win Sixers will open the Eastern Conference playoffs against the sixth-seeded Miami Heat. No. 7 Milwaukee will meet No. 2 Boston.

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft who missed 68 games with a shoulder injury, became the youngest player in NBA history (19 years, 317 days) with a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

“It was just a matter of going out there and enjoying myself and playing confident,” Fultz said.

His teammates doused Fultz with strawberry milk, chocolate milk and water in celebration of the record feat.

“It’s all love and appreciation,” he said.

Fultz should have hit up Embiid and borrowed something to protect his face.

Embiid wore a black mask during warmups to protect his broken bone around his left eye, then changed into his garish outfit to watch the Sixers romp to a stunning 80-44 lead at the break.

Embiid said he will likely miss at least Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend because of the injury.

The 76ers have done just fine without him.

Redick was a late scratch with lower back tightness and Simmons, who finished with four points, missed both shots in the first half. No problem. The Sixers hit 11 3s in the first half and could have celebrated the No. 3 seed at halftime.

The Sixers had to win to earn the three spot and they dominated a Bucks team that was fighting for seeding in the playoffs. At one point, the Sixers led 72-37 — at the same time the Flyers were down 7-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL playoffs.

Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 106 (OT)

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 14 rebounds and Minnesota ended the NBA’s longest-running playoff drought.

Thunder 137, Grizzlies 123

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season, Paul George scored 40 points and the Thunder beat Memphis.

Westbrook entered the night needing 16 rebounds to clinch the triple-double average. He pulled down his 16th rebound with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter and received a standing ovation. He finished with just six points, but had a career-high 20 rebounds and 19 assists.

Knicks 110, Cavaliers 98

In Cleveland, LeBron James played in his 82nd game, scored 10 points and then got some rest for the playoffs in the Cavaliers’ loss to New York in coach Jeff Hornacek’s final game with the Knicks.

James had never played every game in his first 14 NBA seasons.

A person with knowledge of the decision said New York fired Hornacek following the game. It was first reported by ESPN.

Heat 116, Raptors 109 (OT)

In Miami, Wayne Ellington scored a career-high 32 points and set the Heat’s single-season record for 3-pointers, helping Miami wrap up the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Pelicans 122, Spurs 98

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 22 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three steals as the Pelicans ran past San Antonio.

Magic 101, Wizards 92

In Orlando, Rodney Purvis scored 16 points for the Magic and Mario Hezonja finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Celtics 110, Nets 97

In Boston, Aron Baynes led a short-handed Celtics lineup with a career-best 26 points and 14 rebounds, carrying Boston past Brooklyn.

Pistons 119, Bulls 87

In Chicago, rookie Luke Kennard scored a career-high 23 points and Eric Moreland set career bests with 16 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit.

Lakers 115, Clippers 100

In Los Angeles, Jason Hart set career highs with 30 points and seven 3-pointers, and the Lakers defeated the Clippers, closing out a fifth consecutive season without a playoff berth.

Kings 96, Rockets 83

In Sacramento, Willie Cauley-Stein had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Kings finish the regular season with a victory over Houston.

Trail Blazers 102, Jazz 93

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 36 points and 10 assists and the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak to earn the Northwest Division title.