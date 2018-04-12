Yankees pick up Masahiro Tanaka, brawl with Red Sox in win

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (2-1) struck out three and earned his second win of the season in a 10-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in a contest marred by a bench-clearing brawl.

Tanaka gave up a fifth-inning grand slam to J. D. Martinez at Fenway Park, allowing six runs and seven hits over five innings, but a Giancarlo Stanton two-run triple in the first and a pair of two-run homers from Gary Sanchez helped keep the Yankees ahead.

“More than anything, the team won today,” Tanaka said. “They gave me a comfortable lead and I turned it into a close game in the fifth inning. I could have done more.”

Tyler Austin rushed the mound after being hit by a pitch from Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, triggering a brawl as the Yankees ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak.

Benches cleared briefly in the third after Austin’s spikes clipped Brock Holt’s leg on a slide into second base. Holt took issue with the contact and they exchanged words before being separated.

Then with the Yankees leading 10-6 in the seventh, Kelly caught Austin on the side with a fastball. Austin slammed his bat on the plate, threw it down and took four steps toward the mound while hollering. Kelly waved Austin at him, and things quickly escalated.

Austin, Kelly, New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin were ejected.

Angels 7, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Shohei Ohtani drove in the opening run for his eighth RBI of the season in a victory for Los Angeles.

Ohtani, who homered in his last three games as the No. 8 batter and designated hitter, went 1-for-3 with a walk as the Angels’ lineup worked six Texas pitchers to cap the three-game sweep.

Rockies 6, Padres 4

In Denver, Rockies star Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Luis Perdomo sailed behind him, setting off a brawl that resulted in five ejections.

Arenado’s reaction in the third woke up the slumbering Colorado bats, with the Rockies scoring five times in the inning to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Braves 5, Nationals 3 (12)

In Washington, Peter Bourjos drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the 12th inning off Ryan Madson (0-1).

Braves starter Brandon McCarthy left after five innings with what Atlanta said was a subluxation of his non-throwing shoulder, which usually refers to a partial dislocation.

Twins 9, Astros 8

In Minneapolis, Max Kepler hit his second home run of the game, connecting for a solo drive with two outs in the bottom off Brad Peacock (1-1) as Minnesota rebounded after wasting an 8-1 lead.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed a career-high eight runs in 3⅔ innings for Houston.

Brewers 3, Cardinals 2

In St. Louis, Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners.

The Brewers built a 3-0 lead on home runs by Hernaz Perez in the second and Eric Thames in the third followed by Jonathan Villar’s RBI groundout in the fifth.

White Sox 2, Rays 1

In Chicago, Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer off Austin Pruitt (1-2) in the eighth inning and the White Sox improved to 1-5 at home, matching their worst home start since 1975 at Comiskey Park.

Bruce Rondon (1-0) retired the side in the eighth, and Nate Jones finished for his first save.

Mariners 4, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the eighth off Justin Grimm (0-1).

James Paxton matched a career-best with 10 strikeouts over six sharp innings before turning it over to his bullpen. Nick Vincent (1-0) worked a perfect seventh and Edwin Diaz got three outs for his fourth save.

Diamondbacks 7, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Paul Goldschmidt and John Murphy hit home runs and Arizona won its fourth straight series to start a season for the first time since beginning play in 1998.

Fernando Salas (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Robbie Ray. Andrew Suarez (0-1) lost in his big league debut, allowing four runs and seven hits in 5⅓ innings.

Yoshihisa Hirano took the mound for the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning and gave up a hit and a walk. He pitched one inning.

Indians 5, Tigers 1

In Cleveland, Detroit pitcher Jordan Zimmermann bruised the right side of his jaw when hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of the Indians’ Jason Kipnis and left after two batters. Zimmermann said after the game he should be able to take his next turn.

Carlos Carrasco (3-0) pitched a three-hitter, allowing Leonys Martin’s home run in the sixth.

Orioles 5, Blue Jays 3

In Baltimore, Jonathan Schoop drove in two runs and Kevin Gausman (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. Brad Brach worked the ninth for his third save.

Marco Estrada (1-1) allowed four runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

Phillies 4, Reds 3 (12)

In Philadelphia, Scott Kingery hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 12th off Austin Brice (0-1), two innings after center fielder Odubel Herrera robbed Scooter Gennett of a two-run homer. J.P. Crawford hit his first career homer, and Cesar Hernandez also connected for the Phillies, who dropped the Reds to 2-9.

Hector Neris blew a one-run lead in the ninth, ending a string of 21 consecutive saves. Yacksel Rios (1-0) retired his only batter.

Athletics 16, Dodgers 6

In Los Angeles, Khris Davis, Matt Chapman and Jed Lowrie each went deep, and the Athletics pounded out 21 hits in a win over the Dodgers.

The A’s sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored five runs to lead 7-1. Marcus Semien had a two-run double during the rally, while Chapman and starting pitcher Daniel Mengden (1-2) each had an RBI single.

Mets 4, Marlins 1

In Miami, Marlins lefty Jarlin Garcia was pulled after pitching six hitless innings in his first major league start after 68 relief appearances last year as a rookie.

Zack Wheeler (1-0) gave up a homer to Miguel Rojas in the first inning on his season debut but allowed only one other hit and retired his final 16 batters. He departed after seven innings and 83 pitches.

Miami right-hander Junichi Tazawa pitched one-third of an inning and issued two intentional walks.

Cubs 13, Pirates 5

In Chicago, Javier Baez homered twice for the second straight day and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth after striking out and reaching on a wild pitch by Tyler Glasnow (0-1).

Brian Duensing (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth for the win.