Andre Ingram makes Lakers debut after ten-year grind in minors

Chris Paul warmly greeted Andre Ingram when the 32-year-old guards both arrived at the Staples Center scorers’ table to check in. Although they were born six months apart, Paul was in his 892nd regular-season game, while Ingram was making his NBA debut.

“I told him I heard about his story, and that grind is unbelievable,” Paul said. “I told him, ‘Much respect.’ I mean, 10 years grinding in the G League, to finally get an opportunity and to play like that, it’s pretty special.”

After a decade in the minors, Ingram seized the chance to live his long-deferred dream by scoring 19 points for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul and the Houston Rockets were impressed, even if they still came out on top.

Paul scored 22 points and James Harden had 21 points and 10 assists in the Rockets’ 105-99 victory Tuesday night.

The Rockets kept steamrolling toward the playoffs with their 31st victory in 34 games — but everybody was watching Ingram, the slim shooter with salt-and-pepper hair who hit four 3-pointers for the Lakers in an NBA debut that would have been undeniably impressive even if he hadn’t been waiting his entire professional life for it.

“It was excellent,” Ingram said with a broad grin. “Once we went out as a team for warmups, I just felt some electricity out there. It was amazing. The crowd, the lights, it was just once in a lifetime. It was awesome.”

Los Angeles promoted Ingram from its South Bay affiliate for the final two games of another dismal Lakers regular season, and the G League’s career leader in 3-pointers hit a 3 on his first NBA shot.

“I tried not to think about the first one going down,” Ingram said. “But to a man, everyone was like, ‘When you get it, just let it go!’ All the players, all the coaches. It was crazy. To see that first one go in, I felt great.”

After a few more baskets, the sellout crowd moved from charitable support to full-throated roars, including chants of “M-V-P!” that brought a smile to Ingram’s face. Ingram had flown his wife and two daughters in from Virginia to watch the culmination of their work.

“To play the way he played, that’s the stuff that dreams are made of,” said Lakers center Brook Lopez, who scored 12 points. “Just an inspirational story. He belonged out there.”

76ers 121, Hawks 113

In Atlanta, JJ Redick scored 28 points and the surging Sixers set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory, holding off the Hawks to move a step closer to locking up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jazz 119, Warriors 79

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and set an NBA rookie record for 3-pointers, Derrick Favors added 16 points and nine rebounds, and the Jazz cruised to a victory over Golden State.

Wizards 113, Celtics 101

In Washington, John Wall surpassed 5,000 career assists and the Wizards beat Boston despite Jaylen Brown’s 21 first-quarter points to remain in play for the No. 6, No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Hornets 119, Pacers 93

In Indianapolis, Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Frank Kaminsky tied his career high with 24 points to lead Charlotte past the Pacers.

Suns 124, Mavericks 97

In Dallas, rookie Alec Peters scored a career-high 36 points and Phoenix beat the Mavericks in a reserve-filled finale for two teams headed to the lottery.